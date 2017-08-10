Cloud Electronic Design Automation Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.51% by Forecast to 2022

The advancements in Electronic Design Automation design systems in driving the cloud Electronic Design Automation design market

Cadence Design Systems, Mentor Graphics, Synopsys, Agilent, Agnisys” — Market Research Future

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 10, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights:

The advancements in Electronic Design Automation design systems in driving the cloud Electronic Design Automation design market. The major factor contributing the growth of cloud Electronic Design Automation market is licensing advantage. Apart from it the cloud Electronic Design Automation systems do not require a dedicated system and also solves the storage issues as all the data is stored on cloud.

Increasing production of electronic hardware devices is also contributing to the cloud electronic design automation market. As the cloud Electronic Design Automation systems provide a pay-per-usage model, it successfully reduces the costs. Thus reduction in costs is responsible for the growth in the cloud electronic design market.

The Global Cloud Electronic Design Automation Market is growing rapidly over 5.51% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD 7595.8 million by the end of forecast period 2022.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 30 market data tables and figures spread over 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Cloud Electronic Design Automation Market -Forecast to 2022”.

Major Key Players:

• Cadence Design Systems

• Mentor Graphics

• Synopsys

• Agilent

• Keysight

• Agnisys

• Aldec

• Ansys

• JEDA Technologies

• MunEDA

• Sigrity

• Zuken

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/3994

Global Cloud Electronic Design Automation Market Segmentation

The global Cloud Electronic Design Automation market has been segmented on the basis of type, application and region. On the basis of type, the market is classified into the market is fragmented into CAE, SIP (semiconductor intellectual property), IC Physical Design and Verification, Printed Circuit Board (PCB) and Multi-chip Module (MCM). By application, the market is categorized into Military/Defense, Aerospace, Telecom, Automotive, Industrial and others. Largest market share is acquired by the military/defense application segment.

Market Research Analysis:

Regional analysis for global Cloud Electronic Design Automation market is studied in different geographic regions as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. The study reveals that United States would dominate the global Cloud Electronic Design Automation market as United States shows a very strong growth in the electronics industry.

However, growing semiconductor industry in China has expected China to hamper the Cloud Electronic Design Automation market growth in coming future. China is projected to grow with approximately 6.11% CAGR during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of global Cloud Electronic Design Automation market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, Americas, Europe and Rest of the World. The cloud Electronic Design Automation market is specially focused on countries such as United States, Japan, China, India and others.

China is expected to have highest growth rate due to the high presence of semiconductor industry in this region. Whereas United States is expected to hold the largest market share as there is high adoption of cloud EDA due to the reduction in costs and the new features of Cloud Electronic Design Automation.

Intended Audience

• Investors and consultants

• System Integrators

• Government Organizations

• Research/Consultancy firms

• Technology solution providers

• Hardware manufacturers

• Semiconductor Companies

• IC manufacturers

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/cloud-electronic-design-automation-market-3994

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview Of Cloud Electronic Design Automation (EDA)

1.1 Cloud Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market Overview

1.1.1 Cloud Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Product Scope

1.2 Market Status And Outlook

1.3 Global Cloud Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market Size And Analysis By Regions

1.3.1 United States

1.3.2 Europe

1.3.3 Japan

1.3.4 China

1.3.5 India

1.3.6 Southeast Asia

1.4 Cloud Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market by Type

Continued…

List of Tables

Table 1 Cloud Electronic Design Automation (Eda) Market Size (Value) By Top 5 Players

Table 2 Cadence Design Systems: Recent Development

Table 3 Mentor Graphics: Recent Development

Continued…

List of Figures

Figure 1 Cloud Electronic Design Automation Market Size (Usd Million) (2012-2022

Figure 2 United States Cloud Electronic Design Automation Market Size (Usd Million) Figure 3 Europe States Cloud Electronic Design Automation Market Size (Usd Million) (2012-2022)

Continued…

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.