WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “Microalgae DHA in China - Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2021”.

PUNE, INDIA, August 10, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Microalgae DHA has been developing in China for more than 10 years. With a growing concern for health by Chinese people, microalgae DHA as a healthful food additive has become more and more popular in China these years. In order to deeply study the microalgae DHA market in China, CCM has done lots of researches and investigations and generated the second-edition market report concerning China's microalgae DHA market based on the previous report called Production and Market of Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) which was published in Jan. 2012 as well as the First Edition of this report.



Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1224086-market-research-of-microalgae-dha-in-china-edition-2

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

This report focuses on the following aspects of microalgae DHA:

- Capacity and output of microalgae DHA oil and powder in China and in top ten producers (2012-2016)

- Expansion projects of microalgae DHA in China

- Production technology development of microalgae DHA in China

- Import and export analysis of microalgae DHA in China (2014-2016)

- Market price of microalgae DHA oil and powder in China (2010-2016)

- Downstream demand for microalgae DHA in China (including consumption volume, consumption pattern and lists of some end users)

- Forecast on supply and demand of microalgae DHA in China (2017-2021)

- Cost analysis of microalgae DHA oil and powder in major producers in China (2016)

- Financial situation of major microalgae DHA producers in China

- Revenue and profit analysis of microalgae DHA in major producers in China



Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1224086-market-research-of-microalgae-dha-in-china-edition-2



Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

Introduction and methodology

1Overview of microalgae DHA industry in China

2Supply of microalgae DHA in China

2.1Production situation

2.1.1Production technology

2.1.2Summary of production, 2012–201

2.1.3Forecast on production, 2017–2021

2.2Import situation, 2014–2016

2.3Export situation, 2014–2016

3Market price analysis of microalgae DHA in China

3.1Current price

3.2Historical price, 2010–201

3.3Price trend, 2017–2019

4Consumption of microalgae DHA in China

4.1Consumption situation, 2012–2016

4.2Consumption in formula food

4.3Consumption in healthcare products

4.4Consumption in others

4.5Forecast on consumption, 2017–2021

5Conclusion and commercial opportunities

6Analysis of key producers in China

6.1Guangdong Runke Bioengineering Co., Ltd.

6.2Hubei Fuxing Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

6.3Xiamen Kingdomway Group Co., Ltd.

6.4Shandong Yuexiang Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

6.5Hunan Jiage Biotechnology Co., Ltd

6.6Roquette Biotech Nutritionals (Wuhan) Co., Ltd.

6.7Linyi Youkang Biology Co., Ltd.

6.8CABIO Biotech (Wuhan) Co., Ltd.

6.9Xiamen Huison Biology Co., Ltd.

6.10Qingdao Keyuan Marine Biochemistry Co., Ltd.

Continue…..

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

Buy 1-User PDF@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1224086

ABOUT US:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories.

