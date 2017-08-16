Small Molecule API Market Research, Analysis, Opportunities - Global Forecast to 2027

Small Molecule API Market by Application (Oncology, Neurology, Cardiovascular, Metabolic), by Manufacturing Methods, by API Types - Global Forecast 2027

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 16, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Synopsis of Small Molecule API Market:

Market Scenario:

Globally the market for small molecule API is increasing rapidly. The major factors that drive the growth of small molecule API are rise in demand for the small molecule drugs, entry of big CMO’s into the business, Development in the infrastructure in the pharmaceutical industry, rising access to the medication in the people from developing and underdeveloped countries and others. Globally the market for small molecule API is expected to grow at the rate of about 7.0% from 2016 to 2027.

Key Players for Small Molecule API Market:

• Albemarle Corporation,

• Allergan Plc,

• Aurobindo Pharma,

• Cambrex Corporation, \

• Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd,

• Glaxosmithkline Plc,

• Lonza,

• Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.,

• Mylan N.V.,

• Novartis AG,

• Pfizer Inc.,

• Siegfried AG,

• Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.,

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

• others.

Key Finding:

• The global small molecule API market and is expected to reach $279.7 billion by 2027.

• Synthetic/Chemical API holds the largest share of 81.4% of the global small molecule API market.

• North America holds the largest market share of 38% of global small molecule API market and is anticipated to reach $106.3 billion by the end of forecast period.

• Globally, Asia-Pacific the fastest growing region and expected to grow at the rate of 7.3% during the forecast period.

• Cardiovascular disorder segment holds the largest market share in 2015, and expected to continue the similar growth throughout the forecast period.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 50 market data tables and figures spread in 110 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Global Small Molecule API Market Research Report- Forecast to 2027”

Study objectives of Small Molecule API Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 10 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the small molecule API market

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

• To analyze the small molecule API market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segments by type, by applications, manufacturing methods, and its sub-segments.

• To provide overview of key players and their strategic profiling in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global small molecule API market.

Table of Content

1 Introduction

1.1 Definition

1.2 Scope Of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

1.2.2.1 Assumptions

1.2.2.2 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure:

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process:

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research:

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.1.1 Growing Demand For Newly Developed Small Molecules Drugs

3.1.2 Growing Trend Of Outsourcing

3.1.3 Growing Pharmaceutical Industry In Developing Nations

3.2 Restraints

3.2.1 Austerity Measures In Europe

3.3 Opportunities

3.4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4 Market Factor Analysis

4.1 Porters Five Forces Model

4.2 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.3 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.4 Threat Of New Entrants

4.5 Threat Of Substitutes

4.6 Intensity Of Rivalry

5 Global Small Molecule Api Market, By Type

Continue………….

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2027 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

