Worldwide Agarwood Essential Oil Industry Expected to Grow at CAGR 4.2% During 2016 to 2022

Global Agarwood Essential Oil Market Information- by raw material (wood, resin), product type (pure essential oil), application and Region - Forecast to 2022

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Research Future Published a Half Cooked Research Report (HCRR) on Global Agarwood Essential Oil Market which is estimated to grow more than 4.2% after 2022

Market Overview

Agarwood which is also called as aloeswood is the fragrant dark wood which is mainly used to make perfume and incense. Aquilaria species are considered to be high quality agarwood plants available in the market. Agar resin entrenched wood is important part of many culture for its distinctive fragrances and that’s why it is used for incense and perfumes. Agarwood plantations have been established in a number of countries, and reintroduced into countries such as Malaysia and Sri Lanka as commercial plantation crops especially to produce agarwood essential oil. Numerous techniques have been developed to improve stimulation of agarwood production in the trees from last few years. High quality agarwood is one of the most expensive raw material in the world which makes the agarwood essential oil one of the expensive essential oil available in the market.

Competitive Analysis-

The Major Key Players in Agarwood Essential Oil Market are

• Ji'an Zhongxiang Natural Plants Co., Ltd

• Xi'an Natural Field Bio-Technique Co., Ltd.,

• Shaanxi Guanjie Technology Co., Ltd

• Amarnath Exports

• Dauper SA

• Hoang Giang Agarwood Company Limited

• Maruti Natural Fragrances

Market Forecast

The essential oil market is mainly driven by increasing innovative application of agarwood essential oil in personal care and perfume. Increasing consumer preferences for natural and high quality fragrances is supporting the growth of market. The rising popularity of agarwood essential oils in pharmaceutical and aromatherapy for their therapeutic effects, has created a huge demand for high quality agarwood essential oils which is influencing the market growth. Growing demand for natural cosmetic products and pleasant aromatic agents is driving the market growth.

These factors will play a key role in the growth of agarwood essential oil market at the CAGR of 4.2% during 2016-2022.

Access the market data and market information presented through more than 25 market data tables and 25 figures spread over 110 numbers of pages of the project report “Agarwood Essential Oil Market - Forecast to 2022”

Intended Audience:

• Essential oil manufacturers

• Cosmetic product manufacturers

• Perfume manufacturers

• Pharmaceutical industry

• E-commerce

• Retailers and wholesalers

Traders, importers and exporters Regional Analysis

The Global Agarwood Essential Oil Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW). Among these Asia Pacific region has the major market share followed by Europe. Countries like China, India and Malaysia produce more agarwood than rest of the other countries which makes Asia Pacific a potential market for the new companies. Developed countries are using agarwood for different application such as personal care products and aromatherapy which is driving the market growth in Europe and North America. China, India, Malaysia, Germany and Indonesia are the major exporters of agarwood in the world.

Study Objectives of Agarwood Essential Oil Market:

• Detail analysis of the market’s segments and sub-segments

• To estimate and forecast market size by raw material, product type, application and region

• To analyses key driving forces influencing the market

• PESTLE Analysis of major agarwood essential oil producing countries

• Region level market analysis and market estimation of North America, Europe, Asia, and rest of the world (ROW)

• Product life cycle analysis in different regions

• Value chain analysis & supply chain analysis of the market

• Company profiling of key players in the market

• Competitive strategy analysis and mapping key stakeholders in the market

• Analysis of historical market trends and technologies along with current government regulatory requirements

Market Segmentation-

Global Agarwood Essential Oil Market is segmented by raw material, product type and application and region

