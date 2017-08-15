Automotive Light Weight Body Panel Market Is Expected To Reach USD 87.3 Billion By 2023

Global Automotive Light Weight Body Panel Market Information Report, By Material, By Component, By Application and By Region - Forecast To 2023

Key Players: Austem Company Ltd. , ArcelorMittal S.A., Hwashin Tech Co Ltd., BASF SE, Alcoa Corporation, Plastic Omnium ” — Market Research Future

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA , INDIA , August 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights:

The growth of the automotive light weight body panel market is majorly driven by increased income levels of people in the Asia-Pacific region. Government initiatives combined with the booming automotive industry, have resulted in the better automotive sales. The market is further driven by the growing competition between the manufacturers to produce high quality products and increase the comfort of passengers. However, the growth of this market can be restrained by the cost of the materials and the continuous research and development that is needed to update the technology. Increasing foreign investment, specifically in the automobile sector, coupled with the vast customer base in this region, is expected to propel the market for automotive light weight body panel market. Government emission norms and the booming automotive industry in the regions, are expected to drive the demand for automotive light weight body panel market.

Key Players of Automotive Light Weight Body Panel Market:

• Austem Company Ltd (Korea)

• ArcelorMittal S.A. ( Luxembourg)

• Hwashin Tech Co Ltd (South Korea)

• BASF SE (Germany)

• Alcoa Corporation (U.S.)

• Plastic Omnium (France)

• Magna International Inc(Canada)

• ThyssenKrupp AG (Germany)

• Kuante Auto Parts Manufacture Co. Limited(China)

Market Research Analysis:

Increasing competition between global automobile manufacturers to manufacture high quality cars, has increased the automobile light weight body panel market growth. Additionally, components of automobiles have gained prominence in recent years because of technological advancements in materials and affordability. North America is dominating the market of automotive light weight body panel due to factors such as government regulations on fuel economy and emission controls, increasing stringent safety regulations, increasing use of lightweight materials, increasing gasoline prices and fuel economy, and replacement of traditional materials. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest market, due to countries such as China and India in the region.

Scope of the Report:

This study provides an overview of the global automotive light weight body panel market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global automotive light weight body panel market by its material, components, application and regions.

By Material

• Metal

• Polymer & Composites

• Rubber

• Other

By Components

• Bumpers

• Door panel

• Roof

• Other

By Application

• Passenger Vehicle

• Commercial Vehicle

By Region

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Rest of the World

Brief TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Scope of the Study

2.1.1 Definition

2.1.2 Research Objective

2.1.3 Assumptions

2.1.4 Limitations

2.2 Research Process

2.2.1 Primary Research

2.2.2 Secondary Research

2.3 Market size Estimation

2.4 Forecast Model

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Drivers

3.2 Market Inhibitors

3.3 Supply/Value Chain Analysis

3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4 Global Automotive Light Weight Body Panel Market, By Material

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Metal

4.3 Polymer & Composites

4.4 Rubber

4.5 Others

Continue…

