PUNE, INDIA, August 10, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “Pesticide Administration in China Market 2017 –SWOT Analysis,Emerging Market Strategies & Industry Overview”.



This report is about the analysis of the new Regulations on Pesticide Administration in China. On 1 April, 2017, the new Regulations on Pesticide Administration were released and will come into force on 1 June, 2017, which differ a lot from the old ones and were the strictest regulations on pesticides yet. It reflects the government’s determination to further regulate the pesticide market, and will help to curb illegal activities in the pesticide market from registration to production and from operation to application, so as to better protect the interests of the producers and dealers.



Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1339513-analysis-of-the-new-regulations-on-pesticide-administration-in-china

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

Since 1 June, 2017, the number of pesticide registrations may decrease because of the cancellation of temporary registration. And the Chinese government encourages the development of new pesticides, which will lead to an increase of registrations on new active ingredients and types of pesticide formulations. What’s more, the new Regulations on Pesticide Administration attach more importance to pesticide safety, enhance supervision and management on the government, pesticide producers, dealers and users, encourage pesticide producers to manage their production reasonably, guide formulation producers towards more professional and intensive development and urge dealers to improve their operating performances and management ideas.

In this report, the analysis of the new Regulations on Pesticide Administration includes the following parts:

- Contrasts between the old and new versions of the Regulations on Pesticide Administration

- The influences of the new Regulations on Pesticide Administration

- The influence of the new Regulations on Pesticide Administration on registration

- The influence of the new Regulations on Pesticide Administration on producers

- The influence of the new Regulations on Pesticide Administration on dealers

- The influence of the new Regulations on Pesticide Administration on foreign enterprises

- The influence of the new Regulations on Pesticide Administration on pesticide safety

- Comments on the new Regulations on Pesticide Administration by Jiangsu Plant Protection Institute

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1339513-analysis-of-the-new-regulations-on-pesticide-administration-in-china

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

Methodology

1 Contrasts between the old and new versions of the Regulations on Pesticide Administration

2 The influences of the new Regulations on Pesticide Administration

2.1 The influence of the new Regulations on Pesticide Administration on registration

2.2 The influence of the new Regulations on Pesticide Administration on producers

2.3 The influence of the new Regulations on Pesticide Administration on dealers

2.4 The influence of the new Regulations on Pesticide Administration on foreign enterprises

2.5 The influence of the new Regulations on Pesticide Administration on pesticide safety

3 Comments on the new Regulations on Pesticide Administration by Jiangsu Plant Protection Institute

LIST OF TABLES

Table 1-1 Contrasts between the old and new versions of the Regulations on Pesticide Administration by chapter

Table 1-2 Contrasts between the old and new versions of the Regulations on Pesticide Administration by content

Table 2.1-1 Number of new formal and temporary registrations of pesticide technical and formulations in China, 2010–2016

LIST OF FIGURES

Figure 2.1-1 Differences between formal and temporary registrations before and after 1 June, 2017 in China

Figure 2.1-2 Number of registrations of active ingredients in China, as of 19 April, 2017

Figure 2.1-3 Share of number of registrations of pesticide formulations in China by category, as of 19 April, 2017

Figure 2.2-1 Modifications on pesticide production in the new Regulations on Pesticide Administration

Figure 2.2-2 Main influences of the new Regulations on Pesticide Administration

Figure 2.3-1 Dos and don'ts by dealers in the new Regulations on Pesticide Administration

Figure 2.3-2 Competent departments responsible for pesticide business licenses

Figure 2.4-1 Constraints on foreign enterprises in the new Regulations on Pesticide Administration

Continue…..

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com

Buy 1-User PDF@ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1339513

ABOUT US:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports features an exhaustive list of market research reports from hundreds of publishers worldwide. We boast a database spanning virtually every market category and an even more comprehensive collection of market research reports under these categories and sub-categories.