Automotive Infotainment Market Is Expected To Reach USD 34,251.0 Million By 2023

Global Automotive Infotainment Market, By Operating System (QNX, Linux, Microsoft, Others) and Region - Forecast 2017-2023

Key Players: Alpine Electronics, Inc., Continental AG, Harman International Industries Inc., Panasonic Corporation , Pioneer Electronics ” — Market Research Future

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA , INDIA , August 15, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Highlights:

The growth in automotive industry directly translates into increasing demand in the automotive infotainment market. Moreover, technological advancements and heavy investments are helping the automotive infotainment market grow. Automotive infotainment is a technology that came into existence to offer better driver assistance systems in automotive, particularly cars. A major driving factor is the good quality rear seat entertainment services. However, the demand for automotive infotainment in the global market will remain very impressive but the varying life cycles of the embedded infotainment systems and the smart phone could hamper the market growth.

Key Players of Automotive Infotainment Market:

• Alpine Electronics, Inc. (Japan)

• Continental AG (Germany)

• Harman International Industries Inc. (U.S.)

• Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

• Pioneer Electronics (U.S.)

• DENSO CORPORATION (Japan)

• Garmin Ltd (Switzerland)

• KENWOOD Corporation (Japan)

• Delphi Automotive PLC (U.K.)

• ALLGo Embedded Systems Pvt Ltd (Karnataka)

Market Research Future Analysis:

Market Research Future analysis projects the global automotive infotainment market is to be at USD 34,251.0 Million by the end of year 2023. The entire automotive industry in North America is undergoing a revolution and automotive infotainment is playing a crucial role in shaping the industry. This market has observed a phenomenal growth, owing to the major driving factors such as wide range of innovative infotainment product, which are turned into a revolution for automotive industry. The global automotive Infotainment market is expected to grow at CAGR of 6.36% during the forecast period.

Brief TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.3 Assumptions

2.4 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

Continue…

