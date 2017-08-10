GISC LoanCoin ICO set to Launch August 12th (GIS)
With Pre-Sale set to end GISC LoanCoin set for successful ICOCAMANA BAY, NONE (INTERNATIONAL), CAYMAN ISLANDS, August 10, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Investment Services Corp., the parent company of GISC LoanCoin is looking forward to the launch of its August 12th ICO. GISC Loan Coin(GIS), an ethereal block chain base platform based on the ERC20 protocol. GISC Loan Coin operating business is based on the Proprietary investment strategy of GFS Global Yield Fund, a Cayman Island fund managed by Global Investment Services Corp.
GFS Global Yield Fund's leadership team strutted the GISC Loan Coin as an extension of its past and present investment model which mainly consist of underwriting collateralize loans and the trading of discounted equity securities on non-US exchanges. The fund has evaluated of $4 billion in loan requests over the last 24 months.
GISC LoanCoin token holders will have the opportunity to mirror GFS Global Yield Fund and-achieve Hedge Fund like returns with limited risk through the cost structure of a block chain portfolio. GISC will be the first company to market crypto currency loans backed by liquid trading securities. Also, an added benefit will allow token holders the choice to redeem or trade out of their tokens.
As the industry matures we feel that more investors will demand more mature companies with proven business model such as GISC LoanCoin.
The official token sale will start on Aug. 12th and run through Sept. 12, 2017.
During the token sale, GISC will distribute 60 million of a total of 100 million GISC Loan Coin tokens to Investors. The remaining is set aside for the founding team, development of crypto loan platform, advisors, marketing, and legal.
Investors participating in the crowdsale can buy GIS with Ethereum. Early investors who participate in the pre-sale will benefit from an additional bonus.
1 ETH = 250 GIS
Official sale bonus participation
Pre-Sale 30% bonus
First week 20% bonus
Second week 15% bonus
Third week 10% bonus
The GISC LoanCoin Token crowdsale participants will receive their GIS immediately after their contribution to their ERC-20 supported Ethereum Wallet. These Tokens will be listed on multiple crypto currency exchanges. Also, token holder will be entitled to redeem their token after the first 12-month period to preserve token value. Interested investors and crypto currency community members can participate in the ongoing GISC crowdsale by visiting the GISC website.
