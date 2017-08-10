WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “Modified Food Starch in China: Market Sales, Consumption, Demand and Forecast 2017 – 2021”.

By analyzing the major changes, factors behind the changes and their future trends, the report of Supply and Demand of Modified Food Starch in China not only reveals China’s modified food starch supply situation from capacity utilization, output, the major raw materials and application situation into different segments in recent three years, but also provides forecasts to their future development in the next five years.

With this report, the readers can

-understand China’s modified food starch supply status including domestic output and import;

-gain an overall view of China’s latest modified food starch supply volume, growth rate changes and factors leading to the changes, as well as the impact of imported products on local supply;

-keep track of the development trends of China’s modified food starch production based on different raw materials: corn and corn starch, cassava starch, potato and potato starch, and how these changes have influenced the producers' choices of raw materials in recent three years and their future choices;

-also find the price level of waxy corn and waxy corn starch in recent two years;

-understand the top import origins and top importers of China’s modified food starch, including their import volume and value;

-be updated of the dynamics of China’s key modified food starch producers and their total modified food starch output and that breakdown by raw material type;

-gain an overall view of different applications of MFS, such as dairy, seasoning products, snack food, bakery products, noodles, meat products, etc.

With a long industrial chain, modified starch is applied widely in paper-making, food and beverage, textile industries, etc. Among these applications, food industry has been the second largest application field of modified starch in China following paper-making, with fast growth rate in recent years. Although China's modified food starch consumption has maintained its growth momentum during 2014–2016, the growth rate has slowed down.

China's modified food starch output growth has also slowed down, and with a much slower growth rate than that of consumption in 2014–2016. Besides, capacity expansions in China have basically stopped in recent two years, after years of fast growth driven by the robust demand from downstream industries. What are the major reasons for the slowdown of growth rate in recent two years?

Among all application fields of modified food starch, noodles remained the largest one in China in 2016. Compared to 2015, Noodles, seasoning products, snack food, and candies decreased their shares by consumption volume in 2016. What are the major reasons for the slowdown of growth rate in recent two years?

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Executive summary

2 Introduction and methodology

3 Overview of corn processing industry chain in China

3.1 China's corn processing industry chain overview by volume

3.2 Supply and demand of corn starch by-products in China

4 Modified food starch supply and demand in China in 2011-2016

4.1 Overview of modified food starch supply and demand in China in 2011–2016

4.2 Production and price of modified food starch in China in 2011–2016

4.3 Production of modified food starch based on different raw materials in China

4.4 Development trends of China's modified food starch based on different raw materials

4.5 Import of modified food starch in China in 2014–2016

4.6 Export of modified food starch in China in 2014–2016

4.7 Consumption of modified food starch in China in 2016

4.7.1 Modified food starch consumption in China by application

4.7.2 Modified food starch consumption in China by product

4.8 Forecast on modified food starch supply and demand in China to 2022

4.9 Factors influencing China's modified food starch supply and demand to 2022

5 Profiles of key modified food starch manufacturers in China

5.1 Profiles of key overseas modified food starch manufacturers in China

5.1.1 Roquette China Co., Ltd.

5.1.2 Cargill Bio-Chemical Co., Ltd.

5.1.3 Ingredion China Limited

5.1.4 Tate & Lyle Plc.

5.2 Profiles of key local modified food starch manufacturers in China

5.2.1 Ting Hsin International Group

5.2.2 Suzhou Gaofeng Fine Chemical Co., Ltd.

5.2.3 Shandong Fuyang Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

5.2.4 COFCO Biochemical (Anhui) Co., Ltd.

