Global Branded Generics Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Branded Generics -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 10, 2017

Description

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Branded Generics -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022” To Its Research Database

This report studies the global Branded Generics market, analyzes and researches the Branded Generics development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like 

Mylan NV 
Novartis AG 
Eva Pharmaceutical Industries 
Pfizer 
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries 
Aspen Pharmacare Holding 
Abbott Laboratories 
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
EU 
Japan 
China 
India 
Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, Branded Generics can be split into 
Alkylating Agents 
Antimetabolites 
Hormones 
Anti-Hypertensive 
Lipid Lowering Drugs 
Anti-Depressants 
Anti-Psychotics 
Anti-Epileptics 
Other

Market segment by Application, Branded Generics can be split into 
Oral 
Parenteral 
Topical 
Other

Table of Contents

Global Branded Generics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022 
1 Industry Overview of Branded Generics 
1.1 Branded Generics Market Overview 
1.1.1 Branded Generics Product Scope 
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 
1.2 Global Branded Generics Market Size and Analysis by Regions 
1.2.1 United States 
1.2.2 EU 
1.2.3 Japan 
1.2.4 China 
1.2.5 India 
1.2.6 Southeast Asia 
1.3 Branded Generics Market by Type 
1.3.1 Alkylating Agents 
1.3.2 Antimetabolites 
1.3.3 Hormones 
1.3.4 Anti-Hypertensive 
1.3.5 Lipid Lowering Drugs 
1.3.6 Anti-Depressants 
1.3.7 Anti-Psychotics 
1.3.8 Anti-Epileptics 
1.3.9 Other 
1.4 Branded Generics Market by End Users/Application 
1.4.1 Oral 
1.4.2 Parenteral 
1.4.3 Topical 
1.4.4 Other

....

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles 
3.1 Mylan NV 
3.1.1 Company Profile 
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.1.4 Branded Generics Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.1.5 Recent Developments 
3.2 Novartis AG 
3.2.1 Company Profile 
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.2.4 Branded Generics Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.2.5 Recent Developments 
3.3 Eva Pharmaceutical Industries 
3.3.1 Company Profile 
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.3.4 Branded Generics Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.3.5 Recent Developments 
3.4 Pfizer 
3.4.1 Company Profile 
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.4.4 Branded Generics Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.4.5 Recent Developments 
3.5 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries 
3.5.1 Company Profile 
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.5.4 Branded Generics Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.5.5 Recent Developments 
3.6 Aspen Pharmacare Holding 
3.6.1 Company Profile 
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.6.4 Branded Generics Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.6.5 Recent Developments 
3.7 Abbott Laboratories 
3.7.1 Company Profile 
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.7.4 Branded Generics Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.7.5 Recent Developments 
3.8 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International 
3.8.1 Company Profile 
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview 
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions 
3.8.4 Branded Generics Revenue (Value) (2012-2017) 
3.8.5 Recent Developments

Continued...

