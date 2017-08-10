Global Branded Generics Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 10, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Branded Generics Industry
Description
This report studies the global Branded Generics market, analyzes and researches the Branded Generics development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
Mylan NV
Novartis AG
Eva Pharmaceutical Industries
Pfizer
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
Aspen Pharmacare Holding
Abbott Laboratories
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, Branded Generics can be split into
Alkylating Agents
Antimetabolites
Hormones
Anti-Hypertensive
Lipid Lowering Drugs
Anti-Depressants
Anti-Psychotics
Anti-Epileptics
Other
Market segment by Application, Branded Generics can be split into
Oral
Parenteral
Topical
Other
Table of Contents
Global Branded Generics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022
1 Industry Overview of Branded Generics
1.1 Branded Generics Market Overview
1.1.1 Branded Generics Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Branded Generics Market Size and Analysis by Regions
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Branded Generics Market by Type
1.3.1 Alkylating Agents
1.3.2 Antimetabolites
1.3.3 Hormones
1.3.4 Anti-Hypertensive
1.3.5 Lipid Lowering Drugs
1.3.6 Anti-Depressants
1.3.7 Anti-Psychotics
1.3.8 Anti-Epileptics
1.3.9 Other
1.4 Branded Generics Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Oral
1.4.2 Parenteral
1.4.3 Topical
1.4.4 Other
....
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Mylan NV
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Branded Generics Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Novartis AG
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Branded Generics Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Eva Pharmaceutical Industries
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Branded Generics Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 Pfizer
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Branded Generics Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Branded Generics Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 Aspen Pharmacare Holding
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Branded Generics Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 Abbott Laboratories
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Branded Generics Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Branded Generics Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
Continued...
