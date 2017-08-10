WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On - “China Li-ion Battery Industry Production,Growth,Share,Demand and Applications Forecast to 2021”.

Here is the Editor's Note for you to know about the May issue specifically:

May 2017 saw few changes in China's Li-ion battery cell price. As an off-peak season for the 3C product battery market came, the sales volume of Li-ion battery cell was lower than last month and the quantity of stock began to increase. Meanwhile, its price was expected to decline, driven by the dwindling prices of related raw materials. As for power Li-ion battery, there is an upturn in its sales in major manufacturers.

- Cathode materials: In recent days, the cobalt price fell slightly but still remained high. The price of lithium carbonate began to go up, and the supply was small. The prices of ternary materials continuously climbed, because of an upturn in the market and an increase in shipments. As to lithium ferric phosphate, the major manufacturers' capacity utilization rate was relatively high, due to a strong demand for Li-ion batteries in a booming market.

- Anode materials: The status of the anode material market is acceptable. In spite of little changes in the prices and shipments, most manufacturers were likely to sell an increasing number of anode materials to agents or middlemen.

- Separators: The separator market developed steadily. Industrial insiders said the domestic separators are basically recognised by the low and medium-end Li-ion battery producers at home. Specifically, the domestic dry-process separators are satisfactory substitutes for foreign ones. However, because of relatively stern technical barriers in the production of wet-process separators, a long period of time needed for building wet-process separator production lines as well as uncertainty about their actual capacity, more than 60% of China's medium and premium separator market share is taken by foreign wet-process separator manufacturers (e.g. American and Japanese manufacturers).

- Electrolyte: The electrolyte price declined, as the prices of lithium salts plummeted. The electrolyte shipments in large companies soared, but small and medium-sized companies did not sell much electrolyte.

China Li-ion Battery E-News is a monthly published newsletter, which can be downloaded in PDF format. The subscription mode for this newsletter is yearly and the subscriber will receive 12 issues per year.

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

Editor's Note

Column 1 Market Dynamics

Review results of AEV subsidy application in 2016 made public

Qinghai AEV industrial cluster gains momentum

Column 2 Company Dynamics

Shenzhen Zhuoneng plans to raise USD21.75 million to expand Guangxi Base

Zhuhai Yinlong about to go public

BYD's battery business division to be run independently

BAK Battery obtains battery pack order from Yogomo Automobile

SAIC Motor & CATL set up joint ventures

Smarter Energy plans new Li-ion battery project

Column 3 Upstream Dynamics

Shenzhen Senior plans new Li-ion battery separator project

Inner Mongolia Hope Ready: No.1 cathode material workshop comes into service

Yunnan Chuangxin plans to acquire 100% shares of SEMCORP

Guoxuan High-tech invests USD18.71 million building LTO battery company

Ganfeng Lithium signs Spodumene Exclusive Sale Agreement with Pilbara

Guangdong Chaohua: high-precision Li-ion battery copper foil equipment put into trial operation

Column 4 Downstream Dynamics

China's AECV sales volume down by 64.2% YoY in April 2017

Jiangsu Joylong gets USD385.03 million order for AEVs

Chery's USD435.06 million AEV project located in Shijiazhaung

Three auto enterprises allowed to manufacture passenger vehicles

4th batch of recommended AEV types released

SGCC to upgrade charging piles thoroughly

Column 5 Import & Export

Import and export of major Li-ion battery materials and Li-ion batteries in China in March 2017

Column 6 Price Update

Ex-works prices of major Li-ion battery materials in China in May 2017

Continue…..

