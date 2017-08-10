Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Europe, Middle East and Africa Organic Waste to Diesel Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Organic Waste to Diesel -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 10, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organic Waste to Diesel Industry

Description

Geographically, this report split EMEA into Europe, the Middle East and Africa, With sales (K MT), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of Organic Waste to Diesel for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast) 

EMEA Organic Waste to Diesel Industry 2017 Market Research Report provide the details about Industry Overview and analysis about Manufacturing Cost Structure, Revenue, Gross Margin, Consumption Value and Sale Price, Major Manufacturers, Distributors, Industry Chain Structure, New Project SWOT Analysis with Development Trends and Forecasts 2022.

EMEA Organic Waste to Diesel market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Organic Waste to Diesel sales volume (K MT), price (USD/MT), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including 

Covanta 
Alphakat 
American Renewable Diesel LLC 
Sierra Energy 
Solena Fuels Inc. 
Advanced Biofuels USA 
Plastic2Oil Inc 
...

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume (K MT), revenue (Million USD), product price (USD/MT), market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into 
Wood Waste 
Agricultural Waste 
Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume (K MT), market share and growth rate of Organic Waste to Diesel for each application, including 
Diesel Boilers 
Construction Machinery 
Ships 
Diesel Power Generator 
Tractors & Trucks 
Others

Europe: Germany, France, UK, Russia, Italy and Benelux; 
Middle East: Saudi Arabia, Israel, UAE and Iran; 
Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria.

Table of Contents

EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) Organic Waste to Diesel Market Report 2017 
1 Organic Waste to Diesel Overview 
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Organic Waste to Diesel 
1.2 Classification of Organic Waste to Diesel 
1.2.1 EMEA Organic Waste to Diesel Market Size (Sales) Comparison by Type (2012-2022) 
1.2.2 EMEA Organic Waste to Diesel Market Size (Sales) Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016 
1.2.3 Wood Waste 
1.2.4 Agricultural Waste 
1.2.5 Others 
1.3 EMEA Organic Waste to Diesel Market by Application/End Users 
1.3.1 EMEA Organic Waste to Diesel Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Application (2012-2022 
1.3.2 Diesel Boilers 
1.3.3 Construction Machinery 
1.3.4 Ships 
1.3.5 Diesel Power Generator 
1.3.6 Tractors & Trucks 
1.3.7 Others 
1.4 EMEA Organic Waste to Diesel Market by Region 
1.4.1 EMEA Organic Waste to Diesel Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region (2012-2022) 
1.4.2 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.3 Middle East Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.4 Africa Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.5 EMEA Market Size (Value and Volume) of Organic Waste to Diesel (2012-2022) 
1.5.1 EMEA Organic Waste to Diesel Sales and Growth Rate (2012-2022) 
1.5.2 EMEA Organic Waste to Diesel Revenue and Growth Rate (2012-2022)

....

6 EMEA Organic Waste to Diesel Manufacturers/Players Profiles and Sales Data 
6.1 Covanta 
6.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 
6.1.2 Organic Waste to Diesel Product Type, Application and Specification 
6.1.2.1 Product A 
6.1.2.2 Product B 
6.1.3 Covanta Organic Waste to Diesel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
6.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
6.2 Alphakat 
6.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 
6.2.2 Organic Waste to Diesel Product Type, Application and Specification 
6.2.2.1 Product A 
6.2.2.2 Product B 
6.2.3 Alphakat Organic Waste to Diesel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
6.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
6.3 American Renewable Diesel LLC 
6.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 
6.3.2 Organic Waste to Diesel Product Type, Application and Specification 
6.3.2.1 Product A 
6.3.2.2 Product B 
6.3.3 American Renewable Diesel LLC Organic Waste to Diesel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
6.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
6.4 Sierra Energy 
6.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 
6.4.2 Organic Waste to Diesel Product Type, Application and Specification 
6.4.2.1 Product A 
6.4.2.2 Product B 
6.4.3 Sierra Energy Organic Waste to Diesel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
6.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
6.5 Solena Fuels Inc. 
6.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 
6.5.2 Organic Waste to Diesel Product Type, Application and Specification 
6.5.2.1 Product A 
6.5.2.2 Product B 
6.5.3 Solena Fuels Inc. Organic Waste to Diesel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
6.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
6.6 Advanced Biofuels USA 
6.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 
6.6.2 Organic Waste to Diesel Product Type, Application and Specification 
6.6.2.1 Product A 
6.6.2.2 Product B 
6.6.3 Advanced Biofuels USA Organic Waste to Diesel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
6.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
6.7 Plastic2Oil Inc 
6.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors 
6.7.2 Organic Waste to Diesel Product Type, Application and Specification 
6.7.2.1 Product A 
6.7.2.2 Product B 
6.7.3 Plastic2Oil Inc Organic Waste to Diesel Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
6.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
...

Continued...

