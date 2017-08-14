Real Time Health Monitoring Devices Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 14.29% from 2016 to 2022

Global Real Time Health Monitoring Devices Market by Type (Wearable Devices, Home Health Medical Devices), by End User (Hospitals, Clinics) - Forecast to 2022

Individuals today are donning various kinds of networked devices in order to learn more about their health and daily regime. Home monitoring of ageing population related to medical emergencies and medical adherence has become possible because of the usage of mHealth applications and smart pills.

In the process of enhancing healthcare outcomes of patients and minimize costs, healthcare providers have suffered from several troublesome problems, especially in terms of the infrequent interactions with their patients, giving them negligible understanding of the patient’s activities which impact their overall health. Healthcare providers can make effective decisions if there is an automatic flow of information between patients and care givers which helps in the better analysis of the health information. The real time health monitoring devices is making this possible in the healthcare sector.

The global real time health monitoring devices market has been evaluated as a growing market and it is expected that the market will touch high growth figures. Increasing ageing population, surging healthcare expenses are some of the factors driving the market for this market. The Global Real Time Health Monitoring Devices Market is expected to reach USD 67,982.2 million in 2022.

Key Players for Global Real Time Health Monitoring Devices Market:

• GE Healthcare (U.K.),

• Qualcomm (U.S.),

• Jawbone Inc. (U.S.),

• Withings SA (France),

• Fitbit Inc. (U.S.),

• Garmin Ltd. (Switzerland)

• others.

Regional Analysis:

The global market for real time health monitoring devices is growing steadily. The market for real time health monitoring devices is growing with the CAGR of 14.29% during the forecast period from 2016-2022. North America accounts for largest market share in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 9,423.8 million in 2015. This is attributed to the factors such as chronic disease management of elderly population as more than one-third of the U.S. population is obese. Furthermore, the shift from fee to value based healthcare services in the U.S. has created an increased demand for digital health products and devices which has fuelled the growth of the real time health monitoring devices market. Europe is the second largest market with the market value of USD 7,020.5 million in 2015.

Asia-Pacific region is the fastest growing market for clinical data analytics, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.64% during the forecast period from 2016 to 2022. global hub for clinical trials, pressure to curb healthcare expenditure, rise in chronic illness and comprises sixty percent of the world population has spurred the growth of real time health monitoring devices in this region.

Table of Content

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope Of Study

1.2 Research Objective

1.3 Assumptions & Limitations

1.3.1 Assumptions

1.3.2 Limitations

1.4 Market Structure

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Primary Research

2.2 Secondary Research

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.2.1 Increasing Use Of Smartphones And Wearable Devices Into Healthcare

3.2.2 Cost Effectiveness And Patients’ Convenience To Use These Devices

3.2.3 Increased Usage Of Smart Devices For Health Management

3.3 Restraints

3.3.1 Lack Of Awareness About The Possible Applications Of Real Time Health Monitoring Devices

3.3.2 Reluctance To Share Information Regarding The Health

3.4 Opportunities

3.4.1 Growing Partnership Between The Companies Has Become The Entrance Gateway For New Firms

3.4.2 Introduction Of Real Time Health Monitoring Device In Developing Economies Will Boost The Growth Of These Device

3.5 Challenges

Continue……………..

