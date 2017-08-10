Cards and Payments in Indonesia Market Analysis 2017 (By Segment, Key Players and Applications) and Forecasts To 2021

Cards and Payments in Indonesia Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021

Summary

"The Cards and Payments Industry in Indonesia: Emerging trends and opportunities to 2021", report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Indonesian cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, cheques, and payment cards during the review-period (2012-16).

The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry, and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2017e-21f). It also offers information on the country's competitive landscape, including the market shares of issuers and schemes.

The report brings together research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers details of regulatory policy and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

This report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into the Indonesian cards and payments industry, including -

- Current and forecast values for each market in the Indonesian cards and payments industry, including debit, credit and charge cards.

- Detailed insights into payment instruments including cash, cheques, and payment cards. It also, includes an overview of the country's key alternative payment instruments.

- E-commerce market analysis and payment methods.

- Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the Indonesian cards and payments industry.

- Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, credit and charge cards.

Scope

- Bank Indonesia, the country’s central bank, is enhancing the security of payment systems in order to build customer confidence in payment cards. In this regard, the government has mandated the migration of all payment cards to EMV standards by December 31, 2021. Similarly, as of July 1, 2017 the central bank has mandated the adoption of six-digit PINs for debit and ATM cards, instead of four-digit PINs.

- Up until February 2016, the e-commerce market was in the government’s “Negative Investment” list - and thereby foreign investors were not allowed to invest in local companies or set up a business. To boost investment in the domestic e-commerce market, the government introduced a new foreign direct investment policy in February 2016 allowing 100% foreign ownership of e-commerce companies for investments over $7.4m (IDR100bn), while for investments between $740,000 (IDR10bn) and $7.4m (IDR100bn), foreign ownership was capped at 49%. However, the former regulation was later revised in May 2016 to limit foreign ownership up to 49% in e-commerce companies.

- Consumers in Indonesia are gradually adopting contactless payments. Consequently, Visa launched its contactless service Visa payWave in Indonesia in September 2016. This service enables Visa card holders to make contactless transactions without a PIN for transactions below $74.0 (IDR1m). Following this, Bank CIMB Niaga, Bank Tabungan Pensiunan Negara, UOB Indonesia, and Bank Mandiri adopted this technology.

Reasons to buy

- Make strategic business decisions, using top-level historic and forecast market data, related to the Indonesian cards and payments industry and each market within it.

- Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities in the Indonesian cards and payments industry.

- Assess the competitive dynamics in the Indonesian cards and payments industry.

- Gain insights into marketing strategies used for various card types in Indonesia.

- Gain insights into key regulations governing the Indonesian cards and payments industry.

