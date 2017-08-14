Foley catheter Market Trends, Statistics, Segments, Graphs Growth Factors Forecast to 2023

Foley catheters Market - Global Forecast till 2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market synopsis of global Foley catheters market:

Market Scenario:

A foley catheter is a flexible urinary drainage tube that passes through the urethra and into the bladder by a small, water-inflated balloon.

Increasing prevalence of urologic diseases, hospitalization, new product development and launches, large product portfolio, wide acceptance, and increasing demand from emerging market is driving the growth for global foley catheter market. Major players of this market are investing in research and innovative product development to improve existing structure and usage of the foley catheters.

Global Foley catheters market is expected to grow at the CAGR of ~7.8% during the forecast period and is estimated to reach USD 987.3million by 2023.

Key players for global foley catheters market:

• B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany),

• Coloplast Ltd (Denmark),

• Cook (US),

• Teleflex (US),

• Medline Industries, Inc. (US),

• Medtronic (Republic of Ireland).

Key Findings:

• Latex type of material segment accounts for the largest market share in the global foley catheters market while hydrophilic polymer coated latex segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period from 2017 – 2023.

• 2-way catheters segment accounts for the largest market share in the global foley catheters market by type, this market is expected to reach USD 527.4 in 2023

• China Foley catheters market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 50 market data tables and figures spread in 110 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Foley catheters Market - Global Forecast till 2023”

Segments:

Global Foley catheters market has been segmented on the basis of type of material latex, silicone, silicone elastomer coated latex, hydrophilic polymer coated latex, Polytetrafluoroethylene PTFE (Teflon) coated latex, and others.

On the basis of type, it is segmented into 2-way catheters, 3-way catheters, 4-way catheters, and others.

On the basis of end user, it is segmented into medical research center, hospitals, and ambulatory surgery centers.

Table of Content

1 Report Prologue

2 Market Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope of the Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

2.3 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Challenges

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Value/Supply Chain Analysis

5.2 Porter's 5 Forces Analysis

6 Global Foley catheter Market, By Types (USD Million)

