Global Automotive Financing Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Automotive Financing Market 2017 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2022

Summary

This report studies the global Automotive Financing market, analyzes and researches the Automotive Financing development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Bank of America
Ally Financial
Hitachi Capital Asia-Pacific
HDFC Bank
HSBC
Industrial and Commercial Bank of India
Bank of China
Capital One
Wells Fargo
Standard Bank
Banco Bradesco Financiamentos
Toyota Financial Services
BNP Paribas
Volkswagen Finance
Mercedes-Benz Financial Services

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, Automotive Financing can be split into
OEMS
Banks
Financial Institutions
Other

Market segment by Application, Automotive Financing can be split into
Loan
Lease
Other

Table of Contents

Global Automotive Financing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022
1 Industry Overview of Automotive Financing
1.1 Automotive Financing Market Overview
1.1.1 Automotive Financing Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Automotive Financing Market Size and Analysis by Regions
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Automotive Financing Market by Type
1.3.1 OEMS
1.3.2 Banks
1.3.3 Financial Institutions
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Automotive Financing Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Loan
1.4.2 Lease
1.4.3 Other

2 Global Automotive Financing Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Automotive Financing Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Bank of America
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Automotive Financing Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Ally Financial
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Automotive Financing Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Hitachi Capital Asia-Pacific
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Automotive Financing Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 HDFC Bank
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Automotive Financing Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 HSBC
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Automotive Financing Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 Industrial and Commercial Bank of India
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Automotive Financing Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 Bank of China
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Automotive Financing Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 Capital One
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Automotive Financing Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 Wells Fargo
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Automotive Financing Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 Standard Bank
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Automotive Financing Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
3.11 Banco Bradesco Financiamentos
3.12 Toyota Financial Services
3.13 BNP Paribas
3.14 Volkswagen Finance
3.15 Mercedes-Benz Financial Services

4 Global Automotive Financing Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017)
4.1 Global Automotive Financing Market Size by Type (2012-2017)
4.2 Global Automotive Financing Market Size by Application (2012-2017)
4.3 Potential Application of Automotive Financing in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Automotive Financing

