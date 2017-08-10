Virtual Power Plant 2017 Global Market Trends, Opportunities, Size, Growth, Analysis and Forecast 2022
Wiseguyreports.Com Publish Market Research Report On-“Virtual Power Plant 2017 Global Market Trends, Opportunities, Size, Growth, Analysis and Forecast 2022”.
Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market 2017
Executive Summary
This report studies the global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) market, analyzes and researches the Virtual Power Plant (VPP) development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
DONG Energy
Duke Energy
RWE
Alstom Grid
Bosch
GE Digital Energy
IBM
Schneider Electric
Siemens
ENBALA Power Networks
Joule Assets
Power Analytics
Power Assure
Spirae
Ventyx/ABB
Viridity Energy
Comverge
Consert
Cooper Power Systems/Eaton
Customized Energy Solutions
EnerNOC
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, Virtual Power Plant (VPP) can be split into
Centralized Controlled VPP
Decentralized Controlled VPP
Market segment by Application, Virtual Power Plant (VPP) can be split into
Defense
Government
Commercial
Table of Contents – Key Points Analysis
2 Global Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 DONG Energy
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Duke Energy
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 RWE
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 Alstom Grid
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 Bosch
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 GE Digital Energy
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 IBM
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 Schneider Electric
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 Siemens
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Virtual Power Plant (VPP) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
..…..Continued
