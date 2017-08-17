Asia Pacific Organic Baby Food Industry Professional Survey and In-depth Analysis Research Report Foresight to 2027

Market Research Future

Asia Pacific Organic Baby Food Market Analysis by Product Type (Ready to Eat) Ingredients (Meat), Distribution Channel (Store Based) - Forecast to 2027

Major Key Players are Hero Group (Switzerland), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Kraft Heinz Foods Company (U.S.), Nestle S.A. (Switzerland), Hain Celestial Group (U.S.), Bellamy’s Australia (Australia)” — Market Research Future

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 17, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Research Future Published a Cooked Research Report (CRR) on Asia Pacific Organic Baby Food Market value which is estimated to grow at 11.87% by 2027

Market Overview

Organic baby food is nothing but soft, and easily consumable food, other than breast milk or infant formula which comes in diverse formulation and multiple varieties and tastes. It is considered as total or partial substitute for breast milk for infants or toddlers of under two years and helps in baby’s growth and initial body development. Organic baby food is prepared and processed without synthetic fertilizers or pesticides and don’t contain any artificial flavors, colors or preservatives.

Competitive Analysis-

This report includes a study of strategies used in the market, mergers and acquisitions in organic baby food, multiple product launches by organic baby food market players. It further includes product portfolios and developments of leading major players which includes

• Danone S.A. (France)

• Hero Group (Switzerland)

• Abbott laboratories (U.S.)

• Kraft Heinz Foods Company (U.S.)

• Nestle S.A. (Switzerland)

• Hain Celestial Group (U.S.)

• Bellamy’s Australia (Australia).

The Asia Pacific organic baby food market is mainly occupied by some key manufacturers. The competitive environment in this market is expected to increase with an increase in product portfolio from current key players. Most of the companies operating in this market are focusing on expanding its operations across the geographies, augmenting its capabilities and investing in research and development to offer products with better functionality.

Market Forecast

The growing demand for organically produced foods is growing rapidly which is influencing higher demand and use of organic baby food. Evolving consumer buying habits, growing consumers concerns regarding health, the environment, and animal welfare, along with their willingness to pay premium price for healthy food is fuelling the demand of organic baby food market in Asia-Pacific region. Food traceability is gaining acceptance among the consumer in the developing nations of Asia Pacific. Organic baby food is extremely relevant to food traceability trend where parents of new born are extra cautious about their baby’s health and want to know where the food is coming from, in order to avoid pesticides or antibiotics and go for ‘free from’ food products to maintain a healthy lifestyle for their infants right from their infancy.

These factors will play a key role in the growth of organic baby food market at the CAGR of 11.87% during 2017-2027.

By Product Analysis-

Among the product type, ready to eat segment is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Also, the segment is projected to register the healthy CAGR of 11.94% during the forecast period. Due to changing lifestyles, consumers are spending less time planning and cooking meals at home as they consider preparing food at home as a chore and is time and energy consuming. Dried baby food segment is also projected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 12.13% during the forecast period of 2017-2027.

Country Analysis

The Asia Pacific organic baby food market is segmented into China, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia and Rest of Asia pacific. Among this China has the major market share followed by Japan. Indonesia is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period.

Target Audience

• Baby food manufacturers

• Raw material suppliers

• End users

• Retailers and wholesalers

• E-commerce companies

• Traders, importers and exporters

Market Segmentation-

Asia Pacific organic baby food market is segmented by product type, ingredients, distribution channel and country

