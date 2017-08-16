Industrial Starches Market Analysis, Future Growth, Business Prospects and Worldwide Forecast to 2022

Market Research Future

Industrial Starches Market Analysis and Forecast by Source (Corn, Cassava),Production Process (Oxidized), Application (Food & Beverages) and Region –2022

Major Key Players are Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.), Tate & Lyle PLC (U.K.), Agrana Beteiligungs-AG (Austria), Grain Processing Corporation (U.S.)

Market Overview:

Industrial starches is transformed into sugars, by malting, and fermented to yield ethanol to manufacture biofuel, whisky and beer. It is treated to yield different by products which are used in various food processes. Industrial starch when dissolved in warm water, has various application such as thickeners, adhesive, emulsifiers, and others. Moreover industrial starches are highly used as an adhesive in paper, packaging material manufacturing, processed food which included snacks, baked food, condiments and others.

It is extracted and refined from seeds, roots and tubers, by using various process such as wet grinding, washing, sieving and drying. There is rise in demand for adhesive from the packaging industry as e-commerce industry is growing in recent years, higher demand for convenience food as fast food chains are growing, are major driving forces for industrial starches market. Globally the market for industrial starches is estimated to grow at the rate of about 4% from 2016 to 2022.

Competitive Analysis-

This report includes a study of strategies used in the market, mergers and acquisitions in industrial starches, multiple product launch by Industrial Starches Market players. It further includes product portfolios and developments of leading major players which includes

• Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.)

• Tate & Lyle PLC (U.K.)

• Agrana Beteiligungs-AG (Austria)

• Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.)

• Grain Processing Corporation (U.S.)

• Roquette Frères (France)

Target Audience

• Industrial starches manufacturers

• Food and beverages manufacturers

• Textiles

• Pharmaceuticals

• Personal Care

• Retailers & wholesalers

• E-commerce companies

• Traders, importers and exporters

By Application Analysis-

Industrial starches are used as a depressant in the phosphate beneficiation process to increase the effectiveness of the flotation separation. High-quality starches are the standard for sizing and finishing of textile fabrics and to provide superior quality in a laundry application. Starch-based adhesives are extensively used in the bag industry. Specifically formulated to make corrugating adhesives moisture resistance, is used in making corrugated boxes. Ethylated starches are broadly used in a range of gypsum and ceiling tile, and it also economical binders. Malto-dextrin and corn syrup are used in food and beverage industries as additive and sweeteners. Extensive application of industrial starches will support the growth of this market.

