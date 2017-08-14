Nutrigenomics Market is expected to reach USD 17,313.5 million by 2023

Nutrigenomics market information, by products (reagents & kits, services), by techniques (saliva, buccal swab, blood),by applications- Global forecast till 2023

Major Key Players are WellGen Inc. (US), Metagenics, Inc (US),Genomix Nutrition, Inc. (US), Nutrigenomix (US), NutraGene (India), XCODE Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., Cura Integrative Medicine.” — Market Research Future

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Research Future Publish a New Cooked Research report on - “Nutrigenomics Market Research Report - Global Forecast till 2023”

Executive Summery

The global nutrigenomics market has been evaluated as a speedily growing market and it is expected to grow continuously during forecasted period. Nutrigenomics is the study of interaction of nutrition and genes. It is used to diagnose the exact mechanism of different metabolic diseases such as diabetes and obesity. According to WHO (2014), the number of people with diabetes was approximately 422 million.

Increasing prevalence of metabolic diseases, rising obese population, and increasing application of neutrigenomics in dermatology has driven the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing healthcare expenditure, government support for research & development and advancement in technology has fueled the market growth. On the other hand, high cost of the treatment may slow the growth of the market.

The market for nutrigenomics was around USD 4,860.2 million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 17,313.5 million by 2023 which is a projected CAGR of 16.8%

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4009

Global Nutrigenomics market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

• WellGen Inc. (US),

• Metagenics, Inc (US),

• Genomix Nutrition, Inc. (US),

• Nutrigenomix (US),

• NutraGene (India),

• XCODE Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (India),

• Cura Integrative Medicine (Australia).

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 96 market data tables and figures spread over 94 pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Nutrigenomics Market Research Report”–Global Forecast to 2023.

Regional Analysis:

Considering the global scenario of the nutrigenomics market, there are four main regions: America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

America accounts for the largest market owing to the presence of huge patient population suffering for diabetes and obesity. A well-developed healthcare sector and high healthcare spending has also provided a push for the growth of the market. America consists of two regions namely, North America and South America. North America is the major market share holder.

Europe holds the second largest market share in global nutrigenomics market. Some major factors that attribute the growth of Europe nutrigenomics market are, rise in prevalence of metabolic diseases and government support for researched development. Germany, France and UK are the major contributor in the Europe nutrigenomics market.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market. Improving healthcare infrastructure, presence of huge patient population, rising awareness about nutrigenomics has driven the growth for this market in Asia Pacific. However, the Middle East & Africa accounts for the lowest share in the global nutrigenomics market.

Segmentation:

Global nutrigenomics market has been segmented on the basis of products, techniques and application. On the basis of products, the market is categorized into reagents & kits, services. On the basis of techniques, the market is segmented: saliva, buccal swab, blood, others. On the basis of application the market is segmented: obesity, diabetes, anti-aging, chronic diseases.

For further information on this report, visit @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/nutrigenomics-market-4009

Table of Content

1 Report Prologue

2 Introduction

2.1 Scope of Study

2.2 Research Objective

2.3 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3.1 Assumptions

2.3.2 Limitations

2.4 Market Structure

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Market Size Estimation

3.1.1 Market Share analysis

3.2 Market Pricing Approach

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increased applications in dermatology

4.1.2 Increased applications in diagnosis of metabolic and genetic diseases

4.1.3 Increased application in food and beverages

4.1.4 Increased use in the diagnosis of bone diseases caused by Vitamin D metabolism

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High cost and time-consuming process

4.2.2 Need of well qualified physicians

4.2.3 Strict ethical implication

4.3 Opportunitie

4.3.1 Opportunities in the biomedical sciences

4.4 Threats

4.4.1 Misconception toward nutrigenomics

5 Market Factor Analysis

5.1 Porter’s five forces model

5.1.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.1.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.1.3 Threat of New Entrant

5.1.4 Threat of substitute of services

5.1.5 Intensity of Rivalry

6 Global Nutrigenomics Market, by Products

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Reagents & Kits

6.3 Services

7 Global Nutrigenomics Market, By Techniques

7.1 Introductio

8 Global Nutrigenomics Market, By Applications

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Obesity

8.3 Diabetes

8.4 Anti-aging

8.5 Chronic diseases

9 Global Nutrigenomics Market, by Regions

……Continued

For more information or any query mail at salesteam@marketresearchfuture.com

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact Info:

Name: Akash Anand

Organization: Market Research Future

Address: Market Research Future Office No. 524/528,

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: akash.anand@marketresearchfuture.com