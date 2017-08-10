Global Diamond Mining Market 2017-Identify Various Factors that Drive and Affect the Demand for Diamond 2020

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 10, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

SUMMARY

WiseGuyReports published new report, titled “Global Diamond Mining”.

"Global Diamond Mining to 2020", provides in-depth overview of global diamond mining industry, global diamond reserves by country and historic and forecast data on rough diamond production. The report covers factors affecting demand for global diamond and information on the active, exploration and development diamond projects. It also gives profiles of largest diamond mining companies in the world.

Scope

- Provides overview of global diamond mining industry.

- Information about global diamond reserves by country, reserves by major operating mines and diamond grade.

- Historic and forecast rough diamond production data from 2000 to 2020.

- Comprehensive information of major operating diamond mines in Asia-Pacific (APAC), Oceania, Middle East and Africa (MEA), Americas and Former Soviet Union (FSU)

- Comprehensive information of major exploration diamond projects in North America (NA), South and Central America (SCA), Oceania, MEA and FSU.

- Comprehensive information of major development diamond projects in APAC, NA, SCA, MEA and FSU.

- Obtain various factors affecting the global diamond industry and demand for the commodity.

- Company profile, including company overview, business description and information on current and upcoming diamond projects.

Key points to buy

- Get the scenario of global diamond mining industry.

- Get an overview of global diamond reserves and bifurcation by country, selected operating mines and diamond grade.

- Obtain historic (2000-2015) and forecast data on rough diamond production to 2020.

- Identify various factors that drive and affect the demand for diamond.

- Information about various active, exploration and upcoming diamond projects in the world with bifurcation by region.

- Identify and understand various companies operating in the global diamond mining industry with complete profile and business description.

Table of Contents

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 3

2 GLOBAL DIAMOND MINING - RESERVES AND PRODUCTION 6

2.1 Reserves by Country, Grade and Major Mines 6

2.1.1 Australia 7

2.1.2 Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) 7

2.1.3 Botswana 8

2.1.4 South Africa 9

2.2 Historical and Forecast Production 9

2.2.1 Production by country 11

2.2.1.1 Russia 13

2.2.1.2 Botswana 15

2.2.1.3 Australia 17

2.3 Active Mines 19

2.4 Exploration Projects 24

2.5 Development Projects 26

2.6 Factors Affecting Global Demand for Diamonds 29

..CONTINUED

