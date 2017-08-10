Global Cloud Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022
PUNE, INDIA, August 10, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloud Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market 2017
Report Details:
The report provides in depth study of “Cloud Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The “Cloud Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market" report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This report studies Cloud Electronic Design Automation (EDA) in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.
Global Cloud Electronic Design Automation (EDA) market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer;
The top manufacturers/key players including,
Cadence Design Systems
Mentor Graphics
Synopsys
Agilent
Agnisys
Aldec
Ansys
JEDA Technologies
MunEDA
Sigrity
Zuken
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, Cloud Electronic Design Automation (EDA) can be split into
CAE
SIP (semiconductor intellectual property)
IC Physical Design and Verification
Printed Circuit Board (PCB) and Multi-chip Module (MCM)
Market segment by Application, Cloud Electronic Design Automation (EDA) can be split into
Automobile Industry
Healthcare Industry
Defense & Aerospace Industry
Other Industry
Major Key Points in Table of Content:
Global Cloud Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022
1 Industry Overview of Cloud Electronic Design Automation (EDA)
1.1 Cloud Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market Overview
1.1.1 Cloud Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Cloud Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market Size and Analysis by Regions
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Cloud Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market by Type
1.3.1 CAE
1.3.2 SIP (semiconductor intellectual property)
1.3.3 IC Physical Design and Verification
1.3.4 Printed Circuit Board (PCB) and Multi-chip Module (MCM)
1.4 Cloud Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Automobile Industry
1.4.2 Healthcare Industry
1.4.3 Defense & Aerospace Industry
1.4.4 Other Industry
2 Global Cloud Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Cloud Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 Cadence Design Systems
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Cloud Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 Mentor Graphics
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Cloud Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Synopsys
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Cloud Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 Agilent
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Cloud Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 Agnisys
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Cloud Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 Aldec
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Cloud Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 Ansys
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Cloud Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 JEDA Technologies
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Cloud Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 MunEDA
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Cloud Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 Sigrity
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Cloud Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
Continued….
