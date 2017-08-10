Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Market 2017 Global Analysis, Opportunities, Key Applications and Forecast to 2022
This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies
PUNE, INDIA, August 10, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report studies the global Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) market, analyzes and researches the Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
IBM
IntelliVision
Robert Bosch GmbH
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Honeywell International, Inc.
Axis Communications AB
Agent Video Intelligence, Inc.
Objectvideo, Inc.
Avigilon
Qognify
PureTech Systems
VCA Technology
DVTEL
ObjectVideo
Sony
Panasonic
PELCO
Honeywell Security
Siemens
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) can be split into
By Product Type
By Objects Type
Market segment by Application, Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) can be split into
BFSI Sector
Government Sector
Healthcare Sector
Industrial Sector
Retail Sector
Transport and Logistics sector
