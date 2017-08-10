Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Market 2017 Global Analysis, Opportunities, Key Applications and Forecast to 2022

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, INDIA, August 10, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This report studies the global Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) market, analyzes and researches the Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

IBM
IntelliVision
Robert Bosch GmbH
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Honeywell International, Inc.
Axis Communications AB
Agent Video Intelligence, Inc.
Objectvideo, Inc.
Avigilon
Qognify
PureTech Systems
VCA Technology
DVTEL
ObjectVideo
Sony
Panasonic
PELCO
Honeywell Security
Siemens

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) can be split into
By Product Type
By Objects Type

Market segment by Application, Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) can be split into
BFSI Sector
Government Sector
Healthcare Sector
Industrial Sector
Retail Sector
Transport and Logistics sector

Table of Contents

Global Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022
1 Industry Overview of Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA)
1.1 Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Market Overview
1.1.1 Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Market Size and Analysis by Regions
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Market by Type
1.3.1 By Product Type
1.3.2 By Objects Type
1.4 Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 BFSI Sector
1.4.2 Government Sector
1.4.3 Healthcare Sector
1.4.4 Industrial Sector
1.4.5 Retail Sector
1.4.6 Transport and Logistics sector

2 Global Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 IBM
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 IntelliVision
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Robert Bosch GmbH
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 Cisco Systems, Inc.
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 Honeywell International, Inc.
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 Axis Communications AB
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 Agent Video Intelligence, Inc.
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 Objectvideo, Inc.
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 Avigilon
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 Qognify
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
3.11 PureTech Systems
3.12 VCA Technology
3.13 DVTEL
3.14 ObjectVideo
3.15 Sony
3.16 Panasonic
3.17 PELCO
3.18 Honeywell Security
3.19 Siemens

4 Global Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017)
4.1 Global Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Market Size by Type (2012-2017)
4.2 Global Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Market Size by Application (2012-2017)
4.3 Potential Application of Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA)

5 United States Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Development Status and Outlook
5.1 United States Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Market Size (2012-2017)
5.2 United States Intelligent Video Analytics(IVA) Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)

……Continued

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

