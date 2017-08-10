Non-Life Insurance in Norway Market Analysis 2017 (By Segment, Key Players and Applications) and Forecasts To 2020

Non-Life Insurance in Norway Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2020

'Non-Life Insurance in Norway Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020' report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Norwegian non-life insurance segment, and a comparison of the Norwegian insurance industry with its regional counterparts.

It provides values for key performance indicators such as written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, combined ratio, total assets, total investment income and retentions during the review period (2011–2015) and forecast period (2015–2020).

The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the Norwegian economy and demographics, explains the various types of natural hazard and their impact on the Norwegian insurance industry, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise, giving insurers access to information on segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and profiles of insurers operating in the country. The report also includes details of insurance regulations, and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

‘Non-Life Insurance in Norway, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020' report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Norwegian non-life insurance segment, including:

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the non-life insurance segment in Norway:

Key Highlights

• The Norwegian government announced plans to remove the VAT exception rule for companies providing financial services, and introduce new taxation by January 2017.

• Solvency II came into force in Norway on January 1, 2016.

• The non-life segment’s growth was driven by property, casualty and collision and business insurance products.

• Norwegian law also mandates compulsory property insurance against natural disasters.

• The Norwegian liability insurance category remained very competitive during the review period.

• In Norway, the distribution of non-life insurance takes place primarily through bancassurance, agents and business partners.

1 Key Facts and Highlights

2 Executive Summary

3 Economy and Demographics

4 Segment Outlook

4.1 Regional Comparison

4.2 Segment Indicators

4.2.1 Gross written premium

4.2.2 Policies sold

4.2.3 Claims

4.2.4 Profitability

4.2.5 Assets and investments

5 Outlook by Category

5.1 Property Insurance

5.1.1 Product overview

5.1.2 Premium

5.1.3 Policies sold

5.1.4 Profitability

5.2 Motor Insurance

5.2.1 Product overview

5.2.2 Premium

5.2.3 Policies sold

5.2.4 Profitability

5.3 Liability Insurance

5.3.1 Product overview

…Continued

