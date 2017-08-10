Satellite Transponder 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 4.83% and Forecast to 2021
The analysts forecast the global satellite transponder market to grow at a CAGR of 4.83% during the period 2017-2021.
Global Satellite Transponder Market
Description
Satellite transponders receive electromagnetic or radiofrequency signals from the Earth, amplify these, and send them back to the Earth. These are important elements in communication satellites and receive signals with the help of frequency changers. A satellite consists of a number of transponders, which are used to receive a specified band of frequencies. A typical transponder provides a capacity of 36 MHz, which is the requisite for broadcasting an analog channel.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global satellite transponder market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated through the sales of different types of frequency bands that a satellite transponder utilizes.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
The Global Satellite Transponder Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Eutelsat
• Inmarsat
• Intelsat
• SES
Other prominent vendors
• Arabsat
• Asia Satellite Telecommunications
• O3b Networks
Market driver
• Emergence of broadband access, DTH, and DTT
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Time delay in communication
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Growing demand for FSS
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research Methodology
PART 04: Introduction
Market outline
PART 05: Market landscape
Market overview
Market size and forecast
Five forces analysis
PART 06: Market segmentation by application
Global satellite transponder market in communication
Global satellite transponder market in Earth observation
Global satellite transponder market in technology development
Global satellite transponder market in navigation
Global satellite transponder market in space science
PART 07: Market segmentation by band type
Market overview
Global satellite transponder market by Ku band
Global satellite transponder market by C band
Global satellite transponder market by Ka band
Satellite transponder market by others
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
Market segmentation by geography
Satellite transponder market in EMEA
Satellite transponder market in the Americas
Satellite transponder market in APAC
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 11: Market trends
Demand for high data-rate (HDR) applications
Growing demand for FSS
Innovations and growth in HDTV and video broadcasting
PART 12: Vendor landscape
Competitive scenario
Other prominent vendors
PART 13: Key vendor analysis
Eutelsat
Inmarsat
Intelsat
SES
………..CONTINUED
