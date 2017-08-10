Reinsurance in Mexico Market Analysis 2017 (By Segment, Key Players and Applications) and Forecasts To 2020

.

Reinsurance in Mexico Market Research Report 2017 Analysis and Forecast to 2020

PUNE, INDIA, August 10, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pune, India, 10thAugust 2017: WiseGuyReports announced addition of new report, titled “Reinsurance in Mexico, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020”.

Synopsis

'Reinsurance in Mexico Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020' report provides a detailed analysis of the market trends, drivers and challenges in the Mexican reinsurance segment.

It provides values for key performance indicators such as written premium, reinsurance ceded and reinsurance accepted during the review period (2011–2015) and forecast period (2015–2020).

The report also analyses information pertaining to the counrty's competitive landscape, gives a comprehensive overview of the Mexican economy and demographics, and provides a detailed analysis of natural hazards and their impact on the Mexican insurance industry.

The report brings together research, modeling and analysis expertise to enable reinsurers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages, and access the profiles of those reinsurers operating in the country.

Summary

'Reinsurance in Mexico, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020' report provides in-depth market analysis, information and insights into the Mexican reinsurance segment, including:

• The Mexican reinsurance segment’s growth prospects by reinsurance ceded from direct insurance

• A comprehensive overview of the Mexican economy and demographics

• Detailed analysis of natural hazards and their impact on the Mexican insurance industry

• The competitive landscape in the Mexican reinsurance segment

Scope

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the reinsurance segment in Mexico:

• It provides historical values for the Mexican reinsurance segment for the report’s 2011–2015 review period, and projected figures for the 2015–2020 forecast period

• It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Mexican reinsurance segment, and market forecasts to 2020

• It provides a detailed analysis of the reinsurance ceded from various direct insurance segments in Mexico, and the reinsurance segment's growth prospects

• It analyzes various natural and man-made hazards and their impact on the Mexican insurance industry

Reasons to Buy

• Make strategic business decisions using in-depth historic and forecast market data related to the Mexican reinsurance segment, and each category within it.

• Understand the demand-side dynamics, key market trends and growth opportunities in the Mexican reinsurance segment.

• Identify growth opportunities and market dynamics in key product categories

• Gain insights into the key regulations governing the Mexican insurance industry

Key Highlights

• As the second-largest country in Latin America, and a hub for the insurance industry, Mexico offers significant opportunities for reinsurers.

• Although the premium ceded by the life segment registered negative growth during the review period, the overall premium ceded by the non-life and personal accident and health segments positively impacted the segment’s growth.

• Despite the presence of 15 reinsurers in Latin America, they have a very limited scale of operations in the region.

• The strengthening of solvency regulations in Mexico is expected to bring changes to the reinsurance segment's competitive landscape over the forecast period.

• The implementation of a new risk-based solvency regime and reinsurance cover against natural catastrophes is expected to support growth in the Mexican reinsurance segment over the forecast period.

Table of Content: Key Points

1 KEY FACTS AND HIGHLIGHTS

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3 ECONOMY AND DEMOGRAPHICS

4 REINSURANCE OUTLOOK

4.1 Reinsurance Segment Size, 2011–2020

4.1.1 Total Reinsurance Premium Accepted

4.2 Reinsurance Segment Size by Premium Ceded, 2011–2020

5 NATURAL AND MAN-MADE HAZARDS

5.1 Flooding

5.2 Cyclones and Storms

5.3 Earthquakes

5.4 Exposure

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Mexico Istmo Reinsurance Company – company overview

6.1.2 Reseguradora Patria SAB – company overview

6.1.3 RGA Mexico – company overview

6.1.4 Munich Re – company overview

6.1.5 Partner Re – company overview

7 DEFINITION AND METHODOLOGY

…Continued

