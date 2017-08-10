United States Pain Management Therapeutics Market Pipeline Analysis with 50 Companies' Profiles - Forcast 2022
OrbisResearch.com has published new research report on "United States Pain Management Therapeutics Market Analysis and Forecast to 2017-2022" to its database.
DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States market for pain management therapeutics remains a substantial growth area for pharmaceutical companies, as they continue their efforts to maintain significant growth margins by tapping into markets of major unmet medical needs. United States Pain Therapeutics market persists with regular developments and discoveries of new drugs addressing pain related health ailment issue. The widespread availability of drugs and the advent of new drugs have accelerated the pace of growth in the market.
The pain management market is fueled by the segments like arthritis pain, cancer pain, back pain, fibromyalgia, migraine pain, neuropathic pain and post-operative pain relief markets. The largest segment of the United States pain management market is the arthritis while pediatric pain is the smallest segment for the pain management. The cancer pain management market is the most rapidly growing segment of the United States pain management market.
iGATE Research report titled “United States Pain Management Therapeutics Market, Patients Volume, and 50 Company’s Pipeline Analysis (By Product, Indication, Phase of Development)” provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth of United States Pain Management Therapeutics Sector.
This 77 Page report with 45 Figures and 3 Tables studies in details:
I. United States Pain Management Therapeutics Market and Forecast (2007 - 2022)
II. United States Pain Management Patients Volume and Forecast (2007 - 2022)
III. 50 Company’s Pipeline Product Analysis (By Product, Indication, Phase of Development)
IV. United States Pain Management Therapeutics Market - Driving Factors & Challenges
10 Pain Management Segments covered in the report are as follows
1. Arthritis Pain
2. Migraine Pain
3. Post-Operative Pain
4. Cancer Pain
5. Neuropathic Pain
6. Back Pain
7. Fibromyalgia Pain
8. Facial Pain
9. Pediatric Pain
10. Obstetrical Pain
Company Wise Pipeline Analysis (By Product, Indication, Phase of Development) – 50 Companies Covered
1. Teva Pharmaceutical
2. Astellas Pharmaceuticals Inc.
3. Durect Corporation
4. Pfizer
5. AbbVie Inc.
6. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
7. Acorda Therapeutics Inc.
8. Achelios Therapeutics
9. Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.
10. Allergan
11. Amgen Inc.
12. AstraZeneca/MedImmune
13. Avanir Pharmaceuticals Inc.
14. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc
15. BioDelivery Sciences International
16. Cara Therapeutics
17. COLLEGIUM Pharmaceutical Inc.
18. Centrexion Therapeutics
19. Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd.
20. Depomed Inc.
21. Egalet Corporation
22. Eli Lilly and Company
23. Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.
24. EpiCept
25. FemmePharma
26. Flexion Therapeutics Inc.
27. Galapagos NV
28. Heron Therapeutics
29. Helsinn Healthcare SA
30. INSYS THERAPEUTICS, INC
31. Iroko Pharmaceuticals
32. KemPharm, Inc
33. Mesoblast Ltd
34. Novartis International AG
35. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals
36. Nektar Therapeutics
37. NeurAxon
38. Newron Pharmaceuticals
39. Olatec Industries
40. Otsuka Pharmaceutical
41. PLx Pharma
42. Orexo AB
43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.
44. Recro Pharma, Inc
45. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc
46. Scintilla Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
47. Trevena Inc.
48. Trigemina, Inc.
49. WEX Phamaceuticals Inc
50. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Data Sources
iGATE RESEARCH employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports. This report is built by using data and information sourced from Proprietary Information Database, Primary and Secondary Research Methodologies, and In house analysis by iGATE Research dedicated team of qualified professionals with deep industry experience and expertise.
Research Methodologies
Primary Research Methodologies: Questionnaires, Surveys, Interviews with Individuals, Small Groups, Telephonic Interview, etc.
Secondary Research Methodologies: Printable and Non-printable sources, Newspaper, Magazine and Journal Content, Government and NGO Statistics, white Papers, Information on the Web, Information from Agencies Such as Industry Bodies, Companies Annual Report, Government Agencies, Libraries and Local Councils and a large number of Paid Databases.
Major Points From The Table Of Contents:
Executive Summary
United States - Pain Management Therapeutics Market
United States - Pain Management Patient Population
United States - Pain Management Therapeutics Market Share
United States - Segment Wise Pain Management Therapeutics Market & Population
Pain Management Therapeutics Pipeline Products - By Company, Indication, Phase of Development
United States Pain Management Therapeutics Market - Driving Factors
United States Pain Management Therapeutics Market - Challenges
