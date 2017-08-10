United States Pain Management Therapeutics Market Pipeline Analysis with 50 Companies' Profiles - Forcast 2022

Orbis Research

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States market for pain management therapeutics remains a substantial growth area for pharmaceutical companies, as they continue their efforts to maintain significant growth margins by tapping into markets of major unmet medical needs. United States Pain Therapeutics market persists with regular developments and discoveries of new drugs addressing pain related health ailment issue. The widespread availability of drugs and the advent of new drugs have accelerated the pace of growth in the market.

The pain management market is fueled by the segments like arthritis pain, cancer pain, back pain, fibromyalgia, migraine pain, neuropathic pain and post-operative pain relief markets. The largest segment of the United States pain management market is the arthritis while pediatric pain is the smallest segment for the pain management. The cancer pain management market is the most rapidly growing segment of the United States pain management market.

iGATE Research report titled “United States Pain Management Therapeutics Market, Patients Volume, and 50 Company’s Pipeline Analysis (By Product, Indication, Phase of Development)” provides a comprehensive assessment of the fast-evolving, high-growth of United States Pain Management Therapeutics Sector.

This 77 Page report with 45 Figures and 3 Tables studies in details:

I. United States Pain Management Therapeutics Market and Forecast (2007 - 2022)

II. United States Pain Management Patients Volume and Forecast (2007 - 2022)

III. 50 Company’s Pipeline Product Analysis (By Product, Indication, Phase of Development)

IV. United States Pain Management Therapeutics Market - Driving Factors & Challenges

10 Pain Management Segments covered in the report are as follows

1. Arthritis Pain

2. Migraine Pain

3. Post-Operative Pain

4. Cancer Pain

5. Neuropathic Pain

6. Back Pain

7. Fibromyalgia Pain

8. Facial Pain

9. Pediatric Pain

10. Obstetrical Pain

Company Wise Pipeline Analysis (By Product, Indication, Phase of Development) – 50 Companies Covered

1. Teva Pharmaceutical

2. Astellas Pharmaceuticals Inc.

3. Durect Corporation

4. Pfizer

5. AbbVie Inc.

6. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

7. Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

8. Achelios Therapeutics

9. Alder BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

10. Allergan

11. Amgen Inc.

12. AstraZeneca/MedImmune

13. Avanir Pharmaceuticals Inc.

14. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc

15. BioDelivery Sciences International

16. Cara Therapeutics

17. COLLEGIUM Pharmaceutical Inc.

18. Centrexion Therapeutics

19. Daiichi Sankyo Company Ltd.

20. Depomed Inc.

21. Egalet Corporation

22. Eli Lilly and Company

23. Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc.

24. EpiCept

25. FemmePharma

26. Flexion Therapeutics Inc.

27. Galapagos NV

28. Heron Therapeutics

29. Helsinn Healthcare SA

30. INSYS THERAPEUTICS, INC

31. Iroko Pharmaceuticals

32. KemPharm, Inc

33. Mesoblast Ltd

34. Novartis International AG

35. Nuvo Pharmaceuticals

36. Nektar Therapeutics

37. NeurAxon

38. Newron Pharmaceuticals

39. Olatec Industries

40. Otsuka Pharmaceutical

41. PLx Pharma

42. Orexo AB

43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

44. Recro Pharma, Inc

45. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc

46. Scintilla Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

47. Trevena Inc.

48. Trigemina, Inc.

49. WEX Phamaceuticals Inc

50. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Data Sources

iGATE RESEARCH employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports. This report is built by using data and information sourced from Proprietary Information Database, Primary and Secondary Research Methodologies, and In house analysis by iGATE Research dedicated team of qualified professionals with deep industry experience and expertise.

Research Methodologies

Primary Research Methodologies: Questionnaires, Surveys, Interviews with Individuals, Small Groups, Telephonic Interview, etc.

Secondary Research Methodologies: Printable and Non-printable sources, Newspaper, Magazine and Journal Content, Government and NGO Statistics, white Papers, Information on the Web, Information from Agencies Such as Industry Bodies, Companies Annual Report, Government Agencies, Libraries and Local Councils and a large number of Paid Databases.

Major Points From The Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

United States - Pain Management Therapeutics Market

United States - Pain Management Patient Population

United States - Pain Management Therapeutics Market Share

United States - Segment Wise Pain Management Therapeutics Market & Population

Pain Management Therapeutics Pipeline Products - By Company, Indication, Phase of Development

United States Pain Management Therapeutics Market - Driving Factors

United States Pain Management Therapeutics Market - Challenges

