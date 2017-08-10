Anti-counterfeit Packaging in Consumer Goods 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 17.63% and Forecast to 2021

The analysts forecast the global anti-counterfeit packaging in consumer goods market to grow at a CAGR of 17.63% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Anti-counterfeit Packaging in Consumer Goods Market

Description

Counterfeits are unauthorized reproductions that are identical to genuine products. They are a duplicate of the trademarked brand. Consumer goods including clothing, jewelry, cigarettes, and electronic equipment are easily counterfeited and sold in the market. Counterfeiting leads to reduced profitability and loss in brand value for the company. To avoid counterfeit products, secure packaging is a necessity. Anti-counterfeiting packaging is the process of assigning secure packaging to the product for minimizing counterfeiting and infringement.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global anti-counterfeit packaging in consumer goods market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging in Consumer Goods Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Market driver

• Rise in implementation of traceability systems

Market challenge

• Huge investments in traceability systems

Market trend

• Increase in demand for 3D barcodes

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

