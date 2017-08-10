Nepal offers more than beaches and fun parks for family holiday

Mountain resort with view of Mt Fishtail Royal Bengal Tiger in Chitwan jungle safari Annapurna Himalaya seen from Australian camp

Nepal has got variety of soft adventure activities, jungle safari, educational sightseeing & walking in nature to make family holiday different and memorable.

KATHMANDU, BAGMATI, NEPAL, August 10, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Family holidays make deep memories and strong bonds between the family members. You need to give more than beaches and Disneyland to your kids after certain age. Nepal was never thought as a family holiday destination but it is emerging as one of the top family holiday destination in South Asia. It has got perfect combination of soft adventure, educational sightseeing, wildlife safari and nature walks to watch and learn village life and agriculture closely. This will not only keep kids busy and excited but also opens up their horizon of thoughts, positivity and scope in many careers.

For long time Nepal was thought as a harsh land with remote mountains. The very fact attracted mountaineers and adventure lovers from all over the world aiding to development of infrastructure and tourism. With the extension of highways and airstrips, you can fly into the Himalayan villages and experience their culture staying in luxury resorts. Moreover, the vertically rising landscape offers variety of activities within short travelling distance. Just about 150 km down south of the highest mountains, tropical forests shelters the last no of Royal Bengal Tigers and Single horned Rhinos. Luxurious safari lodges organize safe Jungle safari activities with veteran naturalist guides.

Gushing glacial rivers make exciting White water rafting with different difficulty levels. There are rivers you can go on an expedition for about two weeks. Other rivers with moderate rapids are more popular among beginners and intermediate. Popular rivers have pristine beaches in front of deluxe tented camps. White water rafting could be customized to make it a safe and fun rafting trip for a family with kids. Overnight stay in deluxe riverside camps, sand play in pristine beaches and camp fire with barbecue are enjoyed by all age groups.

Family holiday trip of Nepal begins with fun and educational activities around Kathmandu the capital of Nepal. Kids can try pottery, paper crafts and mask making activities in the medieval town of Bhaktapur. Rickshaw ride through the old markets of Kathmandu discovering the hidden courtyards and medieval architectural marvels is thrilling. Depending upon kids’ age and total duration you have for the holiday, White water rafting and overnight stay in beach resort is planned. This is where kids can play with sand and build castle along with experience of campfire and camping. Similarly Jungle safari activities include jungle trek, Elephant safari, Jeep safari and canoe ride. Short hike or village tour with overnight stay in the mountain gives kids a change to watch the village life closely and see how our foods are produced. The simple and happy life of the mountain will also make many appreciate what they have back in home.

Beside these, the trip is a chance to see Mt Everest the world’s highest peak. There is regular 1 hr, fixed wing sightseeing flight for seeing Mt Everest and the Himalayan range. Families can also take private helicopter trip landing at Everest base camp and allowing you to have breakfast in Everest view hotel that overlooks Mt Everest.

Family friendly accommodations are available for any budget. Baby crib and baby sitter could be arranged on request. The tour assistants can carry young children during the trek. Time for activities are kept flexible to make if comfortable for children.

iTourNepal.com P Ltd have been offering special customized family holidays in Nepal since 2008. Our experts suggest you the best activities, accommodation and transportation to take considering your interest, time and age of the kids. We have experienced and mature guides to make the tour kids friendly and interesting. Beside that the company provides travel games like scavenger hunt to engage kids and get their attention while touring.