Middle East event focuses on enhancing national security
The 2-day event will bring together regional stakeholders working towards improved preparedness and security on a national, regional and global level. The agenda will highlight how to manage the growing threats of terrorism, piracy, sabotage, human and drug trafficking from a national security perspective.
Speakers include:
• His Excellency Abdul Mohsin Ibrahim Younes, CEO, Roads and Transport Authority, UAE
• His Excellency Khaled Al Mansouri, President, International Association of Emergency Managers (IAEM), UAE
• Mohamed A. Bin Haider Almarashda, Police Major – Fellow Researcher Bournemouth University, Sharjah Police, UAE
• Robert Hilty, Chairman & Senior Security Expert, Swiss Centre of Excellence, Switzerland
• Abdalrashid Samater, Information Security Advisor, Ministry of Justice, Saudi Arabia
• Andrew Smith, Former Director General (Planning), Australia Defence Forces, Australia
• Ahmed Yousrey, Chief of Bomb Disposal Team, Ministry of Interior – Egypt Police, Egypt
• Don Codling, Former Chief of Cyber Security Unit, FBI, US
The event will feature a mix of keynote sessions, case studies and high level networking sessions. Sponsors supporting the event include Hikvision, Avigilon, Covidence and Basis Technology.
The event will feature a mix of keynote sessions, case studies and high level networking sessions. Sponsors supporting the event include Hikvision, Avigilon, Covidence and Basis Technology.
