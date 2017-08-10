Mobile Gambling 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 43.08 % and Forecast to 2019
About mobile gambling
Mobile gambling involves participating in gambling activities such as betting, gaming, and lottery through mobile devices such as smartphones or tablets. The revenue generated through betting includes the wagers put on outdoor sports such as football, tennis, cricket, basketball, and horse racing. Revenue from gaming includes money spent on casino games and slot machines. Lottery generates revenue from games such as bingo, lotto, and gaming machines.
Technavio's analysts forecast the revenue of the global mobile gambling market to grow at a CAGR of 43.08% in terms of total annual wagers over the period 2014-2019. By GGY, the global mobile gambling market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.36% during the forecast period.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global mobile gambling market for the period 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, it considers the revenue generated through the gambling activities in terms of gross gaming yield per year and the total amount of wagers raised by the players annually. The report segments the market into three categories: betting, gaming, and lottery. The report also provides 2014 market share of each category and the factors responsible for the position that each segment holds. It also presents the geographical segmentation of the market.
Technavio's report, Global Mobile Gambling Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Betfair group
• Ladbrokes
• Unibet group
• William hill
Other prominent vendors
• Amaya Gaming
• Bwin.party Digital Entertainment
• Camelot Group
• Gala Coral Group
• Genting UK
• Paddy Power
• Playtech
• Rank Group
• Sportech
Key market driver
• Gradual easing of government regulations
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key market challenge
• Stringent government regulations and policies
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key market trend
• Technological improvements
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table Of Contents
01. Executive Summary
02. List of Abbreviations
03. Scope of the Report
03.1 Market Overview
03.2 End-users
03.2.1 Individual Players
03.3 Base Year
03.4 Vendor Segmentation
03.5 Product Offerings
04. Market Research Methodology
04.1 Market Research Process
04.2 Research Methodology
05. Introduction
06. Market Landscape
06.1 Market Snapshot
06.2 Market Overview
06.3 Market Size and Forecast
06.4 Five Forces Analysis
07. Market Segmentation by Category
07.1 Global Mobile Gambling Market by Category 2014
08. Geographical Segmentation
08.1 Global Mobile Gambling Market by Geographical Segmentation 2014
09. Buying Criteria
10. Market Growth Drivers
11. Drivers and their Impact
12. Market Challenges
13. Impact of Drivers and Challenges
14. Market Trends
15. Trends and their Impact
16. Vendor Landscape
16.1 Competitive Scenario
16.1.1 Key News
16.1.2 Mergers and Acquisitions
16.2 Other Prominent Vendors
17. Key Vendor Analysis
17.1 Betfair
17.1.1 Key Facts
17.1.2 Business Overview
17.1.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2014
17.1.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013 and 2014
17.1.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2014
17.1.6 Business Strategy
17.1.7 Recent Developments
17.1.8 SWOT Analysis
17.2 Ladbrokes
17.2.1 Key Facts
17.2.2 Business Overview
17.2.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2014
17.2.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013 and 2014
17.2.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2014
17.2.6 Business Strategy
17.2.7 Recent Developments
17.2.8 SWOT Analysis
17.3 Unibet
17.3.1 Key Facts
17.3.2 Business Overview
17.3.3 Product Segmentation 2014
17.3.4 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2014
17.3.5 Product Segmentation by Revenue 2013 and 2014
17.3.6 Business Strategy
17.3.7 Recent Developments
17.3.8 SWOT Analysis
17.4 William Hill
17.4.1 Key Facts
17.4.2 Business Overview
17.4.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013
17.4.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013
17.4.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013
17.4.6 Business Strategy
17.4.7 SWOT Analysis
18. Other Reports in this Series
Continued…….
