Mobile Gambling 2017 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 43.08 % and Forecast to 2019

Mobile Gambling SWOT Analysis And Forecast 2019

About mobile gambling

Mobile gambling involves participating in gambling activities such as betting, gaming, and lottery through mobile devices such as smartphones or tablets. The revenue generated through betting includes the wagers put on outdoor sports such as football, tennis, cricket, basketball, and horse racing. Revenue from gaming includes money spent on casino games and slot machines. Lottery generates revenue from games such as bingo, lotto, and gaming machines.

Technavio's analysts forecast the revenue of the global mobile gambling market to grow at a CAGR of 43.08% in terms of total annual wagers over the period 2014-2019. By GGY, the global mobile gambling market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.36% during the forecast period.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global mobile gambling market for the period 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, it considers the revenue generated through the gambling activities in terms of gross gaming yield per year and the total amount of wagers raised by the players annually. The report segments the market into three categories: betting, gaming, and lottery. The report also provides 2014 market share of each category and the factors responsible for the position that each segment holds. It also presents the geographical segmentation of the market.

Technavio's report, Global Mobile Gambling Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Betfair group

• Ladbrokes

• Unibet group

• William hill

Other prominent vendors

• Amaya Gaming

• Bwin.party Digital Entertainment

• Camelot Group

• Gala Coral Group

• Genting UK

• Paddy Power

• Playtech

• Rank Group

• Sportech

Key market driver

• Gradual easing of government regulations

Key market challenge

• Stringent government regulations and policies

Key market trend

• Technological improvements

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

