Exhibit by Aberson Announces a Selection of New Works by Kim Fonder, Avery Klein and Caty Smith

Based on a fascination with perspective, texture and color, these artists have curated a selection of works based on geography, line and texture.

TULSA, OK, USA, August 10, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exhibit by Aberson presents

Kim Fonder, Avery Klein and Caty Smith | New Work

3524B S. Peoria, Tulsa, OK

August 10th - September 12th, 2017

Available online and in-store

abersonexhibits.com

Exhibit by Aberson is pleased to present a selection of new works from Kim Fonder, Avery Klein and Caty Smith opening August 10th from 6 until 8 PM at Exhibit by Aberson located at 3524B S Peoria Avenue, Tulsa OK 74105.

These artists have curated a selection of individual works based on their fascination with texture, perspective, color and line. Works include mixed media, photography, painting and organic objects derived from the consideration of geography.

Kim Fonder is thoroughly influenced by texture and touch, reflecting Da Vinci’s quote, “Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication.” The new paintings play with neutrals, soft whites and, tawny grey washes that pair with her constant fascination with Japan. Objects such as indigo batiks, as well as found sake brewing bags continue to be a part of her ethnography and expression.

Inspired by the Aesthetic Movement of the 1800s, Klein’s minimal work and neutral palette pares down the total graphic elements of her pieces. Seeking to elicit a feeling of calm transcendence through her collection of work on handmade paper. Klein utilizes form and texture to enhance and display her modern vision. Reminiscent of French poet, Franck André Jamme’s collection of tantric paintings featured in “Tantra Song” published by Siglio Press in 2011, Klein’s paintings create a transcendent desire for further exploration.

Smith’s assemblages, while natural and representational, are global in perspective. Her collection of mixed media work is from a recent trip to Iceland which created a paradigm shift, deepening her awareness of nature’s perfect alignment. Previously shooting for structured assignments with the likes of National Geographic, this body of work is Smith’s venture into impassioned observation and approach.

A global perspective is evident in the overall feel of this exhibit which includes psychological and philosophical elements that resonate with an organic approach to expression, based on simplicity, form, and sophisticated design.

While this collection of work is curated to visually portray each artist’s original viewpoint, an organic dynamism evolves for the for viewer.

For further information please contact Kim Fonder at info@abersonexhibits.com or call the gallery at (918) 740-1054.