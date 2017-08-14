AFFIRMATIVhealth to Present Updated Independent Science and Best Practices for Alzheimer’s and Cognitive Health.

AFFIRMATIVhealth

NOVATO/SONOMA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An article recently published in the scientific journal Lancet reported that approximately 35% of dementia risk is related to a combination of modifiable risk factors, including mid-life hypertension, mid-life obesity, hearing loss, late-life depression, diabetes, physical inactivity, smoking, social isolation, and education. This research supports results from numerous other studies, including a special issue dedicated entirely to dementia in PLOS Medicine, which indicated that lifestyle behaviors decades before Alzheimer’s diagnosis are associated with risk later in life.

Medical care for conditions like heart disease and diabetes include a variety of treatments, including regulating metabolic imbalances and optimizing lifestyle factors. Research supports the idea that similar treatments may be effective when treating Alzheimer’s disease. Some experts in the field of dementia have gone as far as to call Alzheimer’s “type 3 diabetes”, indicating its strong association with uncontrolled inflammation and blood sugar in the body. Emerging research indicates that regulating out-of-balance metabolic functions including blood sugar and inflammation may reduce the risk for and slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease.

Previously, the Buck Institute for Research on Aging conducted extensive research on brain health, including research conducted by Dr. Dale Bredesen. Through case study trials, Dr. Bredesen identified that each person has a unique combination of factors contributing to their cognitive decline and that addressing each person’s unique body chemistry and risk profile with a personalized protocol could impact their cognitive function. In 2015, the Buck Institute created the RE:mind program, now being delivered by AFFIRMATIVhealth, to offer personalized action plans to individuals experiencing cognitive decline. As new research is conducted, the RE:mind protocols are continually updated to put cutting-edge science on Alzheimer’s directly into the hands of the patients and caregivers who are living with or at risk for the disease.

Dr. Brain Kennedy, Scientific Director of AFFIRMATIVhealth and former CEO of the Buck Institute for Research on Aging, stated “Traditional medicine has yet to prove effective when dealing with Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia. As with other ongoing research on aging and cognitive wellness, the papers in Lancet and PLOS Medicine present the significant promise that alternative holistic strategies including lifestyle, nutrition, nutraceuticals and drugs are now available. The large volume of evidence continually being presented by independent research groups supports the strategy of AFFIRMATIVhealth’s RE:mind program to mitigate cognitive decline with aging.”

The researchers, physicians, and specialists at AFFIRMATIVhealth are committed to educating the public on the measures they can take to reduce their personal risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease, and improve the cognitive health of those already experiencing early stages of Alzheimer’s. AFFIRMATIVhealth will be presenting the best practices for addressing these modifiable risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease at the 17th Biennial National Dementia Conference in Melbourne, Australia in October 2017, and the science behind the updated RE:mind program at the American Public Health Association Conference in Atlanta, GA in November 2017. These presentations will include emerging research on cognitive health since RE:mind’s inception at the Buck Institute.

Limited space is still available. If you or someone you know may benefit from attending the retreat, please contact us directly at 855-WHY-REMIND, or send us an email message at: remind@affirmativhealth.com.

About AFFIRMATIVhealth: AFFIRMATIVhealth brings the latest science to those with early stage cognitive decline or the genetic predispositions for Alzheimer’s disease and their caregivers. We deliver personalized action plans, and provide education and support so those impacted can implement the most recent scientific knowledge into their lives, by optimizing key metabolic factors identified through lab testing, and also addressing nutrition and other lifestyle factors to maximize brain health and fight the effects of neurodegenerative diseases. (https://affirmativhealth.com)

