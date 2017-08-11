World Renowned Climate and Policy Expert Joins Good Earth Minerals’ Board of Directors
It was announced today that Alan S. Miller has joined Good Earth Minerals as a Director and a Senior Advisor of Science and Technology Development. He served with the International Finance Corporation (“IFC”) for 16 years in the World Bank Group (WBG) working on climate change issues including 6 years at the Global Environment Facility (GEF) Secretariat. His responsibilities included representing the IFC/WBG at meetings of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, G8, and the G20 as well as other international forums.
Prior to joining the IFC, Mr. Miller was a Climate Change Team Leader at the GEF Secretariat, managing policies, and was instrumental in over $1 billion in donor funding for clean energy projects in more than 70 developing countries.
Mr. Miller previously created and directed the Center for Global Change at the University of Maryland (1989-96) and served on the staffs of the World Resources Institute, Natural Resources Defense Council, and Environmental Law Institute. He has taught courses at 10 universities and has degrees from Cornell University (A.B., Government 1971) and University of Michigan (J.D. and M.P.P. 1974). He was a Fulbright Scholar in Australia (Macquarie University, 1977) and Japan (Tokyo University, 1987).
Mr. Miller stated, “I am excited about the opportunity to address the pressing global challenges for sustainable solutions with GEM’s calcium sulfate technology.”
Dr. Jones, Managing Director of Good Earth Minerals, LLC, stated, “Alan Miller is a respected leader with decades of experience in climate policy. We are honored to have attracted someone of his caliber to focus on GEM’s sustainable mission and its transformative technology. ”
About Good Earth Minerals®, LLC
Good Earth Minerals®, LLC holds 350 million tons of calcium sulfate. The Company is dedicated to transforming its selenite minerals into high-value applications for food, agribusiness and advanced materials products.
