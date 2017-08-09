Award Winning Singer-Songwriter Morley releases “She Shines” to Honor Latina Women

“She Shines” Music Video Launched at the ALPFA’s 2017 Annual Convention at Caesar’s Palace, Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award winning singer-songwriter Morley has recorded “She Shines” to honor Latina professionals. Morley performed the song for the ALPFA’s 50 Most Powerful Latina Summit that took place at Columbia University on May 20th, 2017, with its media partner Fortune magazine, to honor America’s 50 Most Powerful Latinas 2017.

Awarded as Songwriter of the Year from ASCAP and heralded as Emerging Artist of the Year by the New York Times, Morley has penned songs for TED Women, Acumen, V-Day, Think Global School and GOAL – South Africa.

TEDWomen calls her song, “Women of Hope”, their “anthem”. Her original compositions have brought her before many world leaders and policy makers such as His Holiness The Dalai Lama, Nelson Mandela, and Ban Ki-moon.

ALPFA will officially release her song at the Women of ALPFA Luncheon on August 9th, during ALPFA’s 2017 Annual Convention taking place at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas from August 7th to August 10th



About ALPFA

ALPFA (Association of Latino Professionals For America) purpose is connecting Latino leaders for impact. Founded in 1972, it counts over 80,000+ members assembled in 45 professional and more than 160 student chapters across America.