EZ Dump Commercial Inc Showcasing ISSA Innovation Award Winning SmartcanMax at ISSA/INTERCLEAN 2017 Show in Las Vegas
EZ Dump Commercial will demonstrate the revolutionary safer SmartcanMax waste receptacle Sept 11-14 at ISSA/INTERCLEAN show in Las Vegas. Booth 930.PHOENIX, AZ, USA, August 9, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EZ Dump Commercial Inc. announced it would be exhibiting the ISSA Innovation Award winning SmartcanMax™ waste receptacle at the ISSA/INTERCLEAN North America 2017 trade show in Las Vegas, September 11-14 in booth 930.
“Innovation is the heart of our company, and we look forward to exhibiting our ISSA Innovation Award winning SmartcanMax™ with other innovative companies and products at ISSA” says Kiran “Raj” RajBhandary, CEO of EZ Dump Commercial. “Our focus on safety, ease of use and durability is resonating with customers,” says RajBhandary. “More companies, schools and municipalities are utilizing our revolutionary waste receptacle SmartcanMax™, driving our vision to manufacture, scale and compete. Having won an ISSA Innovation Award and successfully arguing to change the NSF Class 21 standard for thermoplastic receptacles,” RajBhandary added, “tells us that our safety and user centric attributes are desired and of high value in the receptacle category”.
Solving a vexing problem, EZ Dump Commercial’s SmartcanMax™ seeks to eliminate the struggle and injuries associated with trash bag removal from traditional receptacles. When the SmartcanMax™ user steps on a foot release pedal, it eliminates suction and vacuum, allowing the user to remove the can off the trash bag. The user can then get in a safe, ergonomically neutral position and remove the bag, using two hands at all times. “Trash handling is done millions of times daily. We are expanding our SmartcanMax™ product line, gathering customer feedback and responding accordingly,” says RajBhandary.
ABOUT EZ DUMP COMMERCIAL INC.
EZ Dump Commercial Inc., is an innovative design and engineering company focused on the waste receptacle needs of the education, commercial/industrial and healthcare markets. With patented SmartcanMax™ users simply tie the trash bag closed, step on the foot release pedal, remove the lightweight body, and then easily discard the bag. By eliminating lifting the bag up and out from SmartcanMax™, this reduces the potential for injury, allowing the user to get in the proper removal position every time. SmartcanMax™ is one hundred percent recyclable, manufactured with sustainable and recycled materials and proudly Made in the USA.
About ISSA/INTERCLEAN
The award-winning ISSA/INTERCLEAN® family of exhibitions brings together executives from all segments of the cleaning and maintenance industry to do business and gather information to better manage distribution companies, building services companies, and facility management departments. ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association, and its tradeshow partner, RAI Amsterdam, produce ISSA/INTERCLEAN shows around the world. ISSA also hosts more than 60 educational seminars and networking opportunities in conjunction with ISSA/INTERCLEAN North America.
Upcoming ISSA/INTERCLEAN exhibitions include:
• ISSA/INTERCLEAN North America 2017, September 11- 14, Las Vegas, NV, USA
• ISSA/INTERCLEAN Istanbul 2017, October 18-20, Istanbul, Turkey
• ISSA/INTERCLEAN Amsterdam 2018, May 15-18, Amsterdam, Netherlands
About ISSA
With more than 7,000 members, including distributors, manufacturers, manufacturer representatives, building service contractors, in-house service providers, and associated service members, ISSA is the leading trade association for the cleaning industry worldwide. The association is committed to helping its members change the way the world views cleaning by providing its members with the business tools they need to promote cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment, and an improved bottom line. For more information on ISSA, visit www.issa.com or call 800-225-4772 (North America) or 847-982-0800.
The association is headquartered in Northbrook, IL, USA, with regional offices in Mainz, Germany; Botany, Australia; and Shanghai, China. For more information, visit www.issa.com, follow ISSA on social media at www.facebook.com/issaworldwideand www.twitter.com/issaworldwide, or join the discussion in ISSA—The Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association Linkedin group at www.issa.com/linkedin.
Kiran RajBhandary
EZ Dump Commercial Inc.
949-874-0463
