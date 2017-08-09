Regal Credit Management Opens LA Practice
Regal builds, manages, and protects credit for high profile clients such as entertainers and professional athletes.
“Los Angeles is a particularly pivotal market,” said Anthony Davenport, CEO of Regal Credit Management Inc, “because it’s the epicenter for the arts and entertainment industries.”
At a time when other credit management companies are scaling back or pulling out of the Los Angeles market, or just disappearing due to attrition, Regal is expanding, utilizing the opening as an advantage.
“It’s an advantage for our partners and clients, too,” says Davenport. “Being able to call a local phone number, get a local person, and it’s someone you may see around the city is a level of service the Los Angeles market has long been waiting for, backed by an international company.”
The move for Regal is being kicked off with a visit by Davenport to LA the second week of August. “I’m currently filling my appointment book with drop-ins for Business Managers who want to touch base and see how to provide a higher, more extensible level of service to their clients,” says the CEO.
