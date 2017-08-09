Child's Play Communications Announces 2017 Kids' & Family Tech Expo
The Only Media Event Exclusively for Tech Products Designed for Children and ParentsNEW YORK , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CHILD’S PLAY COMMUNICATIONS ANNOUNCES
2017 KIDS’ & FAMILY TECH EXPO
The Only Media Event Exclusively for Tech Products Designed for Children and Parents
New York City, August 9 -- The 2017 Kids’ & Family Tech Expo will take place on Tuesday, September 12, in New York City.
The only media event exclusively for tech products designed for babies, kids and parents, the Kids’ & Family Tech Expo will introduce smart toys, kids’ wearables, family-friendly apps and more to New York-based national and local print, broadcast and online press, bloggers and other influencers in time for holiday media coverage.
The event is open to exhibitors and media only. Last year’s Expo was attended by top media including USA Today, the Today Show, Forbes, the Associated Press, Parents magazine, CBS-TV and Family Fun.
The Kids’ & Family Tech Expo enables companies to connect directly with media and influencers in person, in an intimate, relaxed atmosphere, conducive to conversation and ongoing connections. Exhibit spaces are simple and affordable for companies of all sizes, from start-ups to global brands, and the number of exhibitors is strictly limited.
The Kids’ & Family Tech Expo is presented by Child’s Play Communications, specialists in connecting kids’ brands with parents -- through public relations, media events, social influencer marketing and social media content -- with a special focus on toys, children’s entertainment and family-friendly technology.
Exhibitors at past Child’s Play media events have included Spin Master, Ozobot, Primo Toys, Disney, the Toy Industry Foundation, Cold Stone Creamery, Warner Bros. Consumer Products, Playtex, Pottery Barn Kids, MEGA Brands, Hershey’s, Dyson, Bandai, Toyota, Vermont Teddy Bear, Kinsa, Lansinoh, Tynker, Galxyz, Hamilton Buhl, SmartX, Nickelodeon, Cuisinart, the California Strawberry Commission and The Orlando/Orange County Convention & Visitors Bureau, among others.
For more details on the Kids’ & Family Tech Expo or to register, please click here or contact
Stephanie Azzarone at (212) 488-2060 x 11 or sa@childsplaypr.com.
Stephanie Azzarone
Child's Play Communications
(212) 488-2060 x 11
email us here