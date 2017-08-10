Candis Tucker of My Indigo Body to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

MONTAGUE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The color indigo is a very spiritual color and extremely healing on a spiritual level. If you can wrap the body in the light of indigo, anything is possible.

Candis Tucker is the founder of My Indigo Body, an energy healing practice.

“For me it has to do with compassion,” says Candis. “We are all here to help each other. I was in need of help. I felt abandoned and alone. When you go through an illness, all your traumas come to the surface. I had to build on my compassion. It’s my life’s purpose to be doing something like this for other people.”

Candis began her healing journey 17 years ago with massage therapy, but during her first few years as an LMT she fell ill. Secluded and shut off from the world Candis was introduced to Energy Medicine with Biofeedback, Cellular Reprogramming and detoxification. This led her to see the healing potentials of wholeness, seeing a deeper connection with self and the world around her and the potential to help others.

“What I was going through I noticed so many other people were going through as well,” says Candis. “I found something that helped me and it led me to where I am now.”

Candis says she enjoys sharing energy work with people of all ages, as well as animals. Though each session is completely different, she always connects to her clients’ innate wisdom to determine what their body needs.

“Most of the time there is a disconnection between the heart and the mind," says Candis. "I know what that feels like. I am able to help them resolve these traumas so they can move toward find their own solutions, to give them a idea that there is an option and something you can look forward to.”

Though her foundation is in massage therapy, Candis offers a wide array of energy healing modalities, including but not limited to Quantum Biofeedback, Emotion Code and Body Code and Ionic Detoxification.

“I am most proud of how far I have come from when I get really sick to now, my growth and expansion,” says Candis. “I can say that now and feel deserving of it. It’s a never-ending task but I am so proud of myself for how far I’ve come to this point.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Candis Tucker in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on August 14th at 2pm EDT.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have a question for our guest, call (347) 996-3389.

For more information on Candis Tucker, visit http://www.Quantumangel.org