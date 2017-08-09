Deadline approaching to reserve discounted RNA Annual Conference rooms
Sunday, August 13 is the final day to reserve deeply discounted Gaylord Opryland Resort rooms for the 2017 RNA Annual Conference in NashvilleCOLUMBIA, MO, USA, August 9, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Sunday, August 13, is the deadline to reserve discounted rooms at the Gaylord Opryland Resort for the 2017 Religion News Association Annual Conference to be held in Nashville Sept. 7–9.
RNA has reserved a block of rooms at the iconic, sprawling resort at heavily reduced rates. The rate INCLUDES a daily resort fee that covers: high-speed, in-room wireless internet; shuttle service to the Grand Ole Opryhouse and other nearby attractions; Gaylord Springs Golf Links practice range access (includes a bucket of practice balls); Wildhorse Saloon cover charge; access to the resort's three pools, fitness center and more! The rate will be honored Sept. 5 – Sept. 11, 2017, so plan to come a day early and stay a day late to take full advantage of the resort's amenities.
CONFERENCE PROGRAM
Faith and public life headlines have dominated news cycles in the last year as a new administration sparked debates surrounding religious freedom, immigration, climate change and environmental issues, separation of church and state, among others. Join RNA to dissect these issues and enjoy the conference's special events, among which include:
- Covering Religious Hate in Trump's America
- Faith & Fossil Fuels
- The Future of the Bible Belt
- The New Revivalists
- Artificial Intelligence
- Religious Freedom for All? Under-the-Radar Conflicts Between Faith & Law
- Reporting on LGBTQI+ Rights & Religion in Sub-Saharan Africa
- Walking tour of downtown Nashville religious sites
>> SEE FULL SKED
HOW TO REGISTER
Attendees should register online for the conference and reserve discounted rooms in RNA's hotel block no later than August 13. Those who stay at the conference hotel can save up to $300 on registration. RNA members receive an additional $200 off registration fees (TIP: request a promo code to join RNA and save 50 percent on 2017 dues, plus $200 on registration).
View all conference tickets and pricing: http://www.rna.org/page/Conf_Cost
To learn more about this year’s conference, visit: http://www.RNA.org/RNA2017
EXHIBITS & SPONSORSHIPS
RNA also welcomes organizations who wish to connect with religion reporters to share story ideas, experts, tools and resources, and other materials. Contact Wendy Gustofson, Wendy@RNA.org, for exhibitor, advertising and sponsorship opportunities.
