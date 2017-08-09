Global Data Center Colocation Market is Estimated to Grow of CAGR ~14% by 2023

Data Center Colocation Market

Market Research Future published a half cooked research report on Global Data Center Colocation Market. Which is Estimated to Grow of CAGR ~14% by 2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 9, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Data Center Colocation Market, By Type (Retail Colocation, Wholesale Colocation), By Deployment Type (Cloud, On Premises), By End-User (BFSI, IT and telecom, Government and defense, Healthcare) - Forecast 2023

The study reveals that data center colocation is trending in North America region. The big data and its usage are very crucial for the generating revenue for the business. The numbers of cloud providers are investing in data center colocation to provide the services to many organizations. The growing demand of outsource IT services is also boosting the need of this market. The increasing demand of data center colocations market is due to the various upcoming application where cloud infrastructure-as-a-service does not fulfill its requirements of the companies.

The study indicates that the internet of things accompanied with big data provide the opportunities for growth of data center colocation market. The companies are investing in data center colocation to provide the new and upgraded solutions that support IoT strategy. The growing need of colocation, the companies are into partnerships with major player, owing to increase their geographic reach.

The global data center colocation market is estimated to be 14 % of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD ~63 Billion by the end of forecast period.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 30 market data tables and figures spread over 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “The Data Center Colocation Market Research Report -Forecast to 2023”.

Global Data Center Colocation Market Segmentation

The global data center colocation market has been segmented on the basis of type, deployment type, end-users and region. The data center colocation market is highly centralized by owing to the presence of many small regional suppliers and large multinational vendors. The new opportunities lie in repositioning or moving into the different segment including wholesale, retail, carrier or regional, to drive new organic growth. Simultaneously, the competitive landscape is evolving as a boom in mergers and acquisitions expands the footprint of data center colocation businesses.

The prominent players in the Data Center Colocation market –

• Equinix, Inc. (US)

• Fibernet Inc. (US)

• Keppel Data Center Pte Ltd. (Singapore)

• NTT Communications Corporation (Japan)

• AT&T Inc. (US)

• Cogent Communications (US)

• CoreSite Realty Corporation (US)

• Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (US)

• Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (US)

• DuPont Fabros Technology, Inc. (US)

• PhoenixNAP (US)

• Rahi Systems Inc (US)

• Verizon Communications, Inc. (US)

Market Research Analysis:

On geographic basis, the data center colocation market is studied in different regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. North America is leading with the highest share followed by Europe as companies are investing in data center connectivity, depending on the scope of their analytics strategies in these regions. The data center colocation can offer to the small scale enterprise to operate with modern infrastructure at minimum cost.

Browse complete report at https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/data-center-colocation-market-4005 .

Study Objectives of Global Data Center Colocation System Market:

• To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global data center colocation market.

• To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

• To analyze the global data center colocation system market based porter’s five force analysis etc.

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW).

• To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

• To provide country level analysis of the market for segment on the basis of type, deployment type, end -users and region.

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global data center colocation

Segments:

The global data center colocation system market has been segmented on the basis of type, deployment type, end -users and region.

Global Data Center Colocation system Market by Type:

• Retail colocation

• Wholesale colocation

• Others

Global Data Center Colocation system Market by Deployment Type:

• Cloud

• On Premises

• Others

Global Data Center Colocation system Market by End-User:

• BFSI

• IT and telecom

• Government and defense

• Healthcare

• Others

Global Data Center Colocation system Market by Regions:

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Rest of the World

The regional analysis of data center colocation market is being studied for region as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is one of the leading region across the world in terms of largest share in data center colocation market. The data center colocation providers are coming up with the new and planned expansions to provide the better service in North America, while the Asia Pacific region is emerging to reach the highest CAGR due to the lower the operational cost, reduce latency, to target medium-sized local businesses.

