dynaCERT Inc. CEO interview/update, tech reduces greenhouse gases 40% and fuel costs 19%

Loblaw truck with new dynaCERT HG-1 unit

Our unit is proven to improve fuel efficiency up to 19.2 percent, reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent, and reduce particulate matter north of 65 percent.” — Jim Payne, CEO, President, Director, dynaCERT

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- dynaCERT Inc. (TSX-V: DYA) (OTC: DYFSF) manufactures the hottest and most indispensable technology to hit the trucking (diesel burning class 6 - 8 engines) transportation sector; its proprietary HG-1 unit not only increases fuel-savings 19.2%, but also reduces greenhouse gases 40%. As governments and major corporations struggle to reduce greenhouse gases that plague cities and risks the long-term health of the planet, dynaCERT's HG-1 is the only product that offers a meaningful and immediate solution in a verifiable manner. The new HG-1 unit with built-in smart-ECU was launched entering 2017 and by May the Company was producing HG-1 units at a rate of ~50 per day. The transportation sector appears only at the beginning of a massive adoption curve for this new technology, feedback from initial installs are universally positive, and we see this translating into strong expansion across entire fleets which have only to date been in "pre"-sector-wide rollout mode -- metaphorically the current situation (relative to the coming move) is akin to a volcano building for eruption.

The smart-ECU interfaces with the trucks diesel engine computer and regulates the injection on-demand of pure elemental hydrogen and oxygen (produced by the HG-1 unit). Users of the technology have described it as 'must-have' after experiencing increased fuel economy, increased torque, extending oil life, and reduction in emissions.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY: Ignoring the fact dynaCERT's HG-1 unit saves a client company money via dramatically reduced fuel costs and reduced maintenance from carbon fouling, the corporate social responsibility a company demonstrates by meaningfully reducing harmful emissions is priceless from a PR standpoint. Entities such as Loblaw have already began initial purchases, however that is only the beginning in this nascent market. Entities such as Walmart (which would seem like a likely candidate) has a goal of reducing Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by up to 18 percent by 2025 and recently announced its 'Project Gigaton' to remove a gigaton of carbon from its supply chain.

dynaCERT is expecting in excess of US$100 million sales for the first 12 months (following initial ramp-up at its new production facilities) at ~60% gross profit, and the Company has new products and markets coming online. Each HG-1 unit sale results in ~US$6,700 to dynaCERT and nets the Company ~US$4,000 in gross margin cash flow, which the Company can use to help fuel its rampant growth. The Company has not yet given targets for 2018, however we do know the Company is targeting a near-term 6,000 HG-1 units per month run rate -- NOTE: 6,000 HG-1 units per month sales would generate ~US$40,000,000 in sales per month and DYA.V would be at 2/3 gross profit margins. In April dynaCERT announced the launch of its HG-2 unit targeting the refrigeration container and light truck market, and in May the Company announced the ability to essentially daisy-chain HG-1 units to service the power generation market along with a related contract.

The Company eventually plans to expand into the marine and rail market where the size of the HG system required to service say a single 30,000hp engine alone could generates near US$500,000 (from one sale alone). In the interim, targets for valuation of dynaCERT Inc. surrounding its HG-1 units alone, assuming only nominal adoption of the technology point to significantly higher share price for DYA.V; analyst Jay Taylor of Hard Money Advisors Inc. currently maintains coverage on dynaCERT Inc. with a 'Buy' recommendation and near-term (12 month) price target of US$2 to $2.50/share (~$2.60 to $3.30 Canadian).

FAST GROWING and ATTRACTING TOP TALENT: dynaCERT is one of North America’s fastest growing tech companies and has been ranked Number 1 across all sectors by the 2017 TSX Venture 50 (a ranking of the best growth companies on the exchange). dynaCERT is on track to continue to excel and is attracting highly-accomplished talent to reflect this including the former President of Cummins Diesel Canada, the former President & CEO of MEGA Brands, and senior IT that led teams at AMD, RBC Financials, Virgin Mobile and Blackberry.

dynaCERT CEO Interview/Update: dynaCERT’s CEO, President, and Director, Jim Payne provided an interview (dated July 27, 2017) to an investment news portal about the opportunity and developments within the Company that will be of interest to shareholders. The interview may be viewed at http://sectornewswire.com/release080417dyaceoint.htm online.

