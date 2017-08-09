The German software vendor triomis will be 25
From a visionary idea to a leading software company
To drive innovation and to implement new software solutions was always the driving force for triomis. To support customers beyond the development phase and to enable them to transfer their business processes into IT production, triomis has invested in solutions for automated, continuous software delivery for several years. Today, the company also offers semi-automatic and fully automatic software production systems, which combine process flexibility, very high testing integration and development velocity, in addition to their development services. The completed software packages are delivered either in the Windows Azure Cloud or in house at the customer site.
Based on Microsoft’s comprehensive product portfolio of development tools, triomis supports its customers from the product idea, through development till delivery and operation of the solution. Agility is not only required in software development processes. "We need a new form of customer orientation, where developers not only meet end-user needs, but also recognize real business needs and offer solutions. Our solutions contribute positively to the market position and profitability of our customers," says Andreas Thurek, CTO of triomis GmbH.
Precision through software design
The beginnings after the foundation 1992 were difficult. But driven by the spirit of optimism that predominated in the early 1990s in Germany, and especially after the fall of the Berlin Wall, first systems were designed, implemented and presented at trade fairs from a Berlin backyard - with fondstastic began the success story.
Not only Germany was changing, but also the software business. Customers increasingly demanded solutions for Microsoft Windows with graphical interfaces. Especially for start-ups with limited financial resources, completely new possibilities opened to develop product ideas and to transfer these in a very short time into products.
In 1996 triomis could present the first Windows-based business application called fondstastic. This was possible using powerful development tools such as Microsoft Visual Basic and Microtool's CASE 4.0, which automatically generated large parts of the solution after the design phase. Thus, the design-first approach was born, which is still used today in triomis’ projects. 1996 was also the year when triomis joined the Microsoft Partner Program. First as a trading partner and from 1998 as a certified Microsoft Solution Provider.
triomis was leader not only in automated software development. It was also a pioneer in true digital transformation in the early 1990s. Today, all marketing and sales strategists are talking about digital transformation, which the German economy must manage. But these experts forget that the real transformation has already taken place with the abolition of the typewriter and the introduction of PCs and networks in most German companies. 25 years ago, triomis created the first collaborative solutions based on Microsoft Word and Excel, combined with powerful network-based file systems.
Office automation and digital transformation were always part of triomis solutions and strategies. In 2006, the Microsoft triomis was awarded by Microsoft as Partner of the Year for the innovative office solution Smartdocuments for Dynamics CRM. In 2007 2008 and 2009, triomis got additional Microsoft awards for collaboration and Office solutions.
Today the software and IT industry is faced with a new paradigm shift - the transformation towards cloud solutions. Here as well, triomis recognized early signs. Already in 2010, first attempts were made with the Microsoft Windows Azure Cloud. Today, triomis offers its own services in Azure Cloud in addition to development resources and service for implementation of Azure (http://bit.ly/2uoAzfL) and mobile applications. According to Microsoft’s credo "cloud first - mobile first" the tlive platform is bringing the top European football leagues to the users' mobile devices. Live scores, results and prediction games are available all the time, everywhere and on any device. Powered by Windows Azure.
From a visionary idea to a leading software company
The founders Stephan, Sabine and Andreas Thurek started in summer of 1992 with 100,000 DM capital and the completely new idea to develop software in a small team fully automated. "Today not only the development is automated, but also the software distribution. This is the prerequisite for agile development projects, "says Stephan Thurek. "Risk-taking and perseverance are the key factors for the success of innovation on the market. You need courage to take risks and the willingness to keep up like a marathon finisher (http://bit.ly/2uoZt2O) until you succeed, "continues Stephan Thurek.
Today triomis’ solutions are available in all popular app stores such as Google Play, iTunes and Windows Store for end users. Add-ons for business applications like Dynamics 365 can be found in the Microsoft AppSource marketplace http://bit.ly/2ldtoop.
At this point, the triomis team would like to thank all customers for their 25 years of trust and collaboration. Even thanks to all Microsoft employees for their support and more than 20 years of successful partnership.
Stephan Thurek
triomis GmbH
+49 231 5191910
email us here
triomis brand-it SharePoint branding solution