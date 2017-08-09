UMT Report: Innovative, Challenging, and Rewarding Online Programs and Courses Suitable for Working Adults

UMT Graduates

Online Learning Advantage at the University of Management and Technology (UMT)

UMT’s tuition is 38% cheaper than the national average private 4-year colleges and 49% cheaper than the average Virginia tuition for 4-year colleges” — CollegeCalc

ARLINGTON, VA, USA, August 9, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A report by CollegeCalc (www.collegecalc.org) in 2017 shows that UMT’s tuition is 38% cheaper than the national average private 4-year colleges and 49% cheaper than the average Virginia tuition for 4-year colleges.

The University of Management and Technology (UMT) offers a flexible, at-your-own-pace online education for a fragment of the cost of traditional institutions. Since 1998, UMT has built a strong global higher learning community through its online and distance education. Geographical boundaries do not limit UMT and its students who reside in 50 states, the District of Columbia, 4 US territories in the United States, and in 78 countries worldwide. As of July 2017, UMT has provided various levels of education programs to 22,845 students. Of these, 11,774 have earned their degrees from UMT.

When someone mentions “online courses,” a lot of people get a sour impression. The same was true for universities founded centuries ago. Online courses, while they vastly differ from traditional on-campus colleges, have the same pros and cons of other schools, and diverse ways to actually enhance the experience. Here are some arguments against online course-taking, and the advantage online courses have compared to other schools.

• Cost: You don’t need to buy a parking pass, or a car for that matter. Earning your online degree saves you dollars and loan headaches. Traditional universities have a lot of overhead; student activity fees, health and technology fees, dorm fees, meal plan fees, and numerous other costs that factor into education cost. Online courses typically have no or little costs in campus related expenses. This allows UMT to save your dollars in the tuition per credit.

• Technology: Technology is a double-edged sword. For one, it can cause a lot of problems, hang-ups, and frustration. As the elemental difference of online courses, technology is your friend. A lot of courses focus on multi-media instruction and utilize web cams, file storage systems, and other means of communication and sharing. This is real-world learning. Most careers have some aspect of Internet communication, and getting the hang of it early gives a clear edge against the competition.

• Self-Motivation: The most difficult aspect of online learning is that you are in charge. You don’t need to worry about rolling out of bed and sprinting to your 8 a.m. class in time. Instead, your courses are self-paced and assignments are best completed well in advance. You can complete the course faster if you have the motivation to, and learning how to manage your time is an invaluable skill to have.

• Campus Involvement: One of the biggest cons of online learning is the sheer lack of campus opportunity. But this isn’t that big of a hurdle. For example, it is common to find students at traditional universities over-involving themselves to the point where their educations are suffering. People looking for a focused, streamlined learning process will feel at home (literally, for some) with online instruction, and won’t have the pressures of a campus community to attend a meeting or dorm floor event.

• Difficulty: There is an existing stigma that online courses are easy, which is far from the truth. Online courses are designed for students with one objective in mind: earning a degree. They put in the same amount of time and effort to get to that point, and often learn a lot about themselves along the way. Proving that you completed an online college program means you are a person capable of motivating yourself and working towards a goal.

• Availability: There is definitely a truth behind the acceptance rate for online colleges. This isn’t because they are more refined or have lower standards, it’s because they have more room for students. In an online setting, hundreds of students can partake in the same course. What matters the most is student-to-faculty ratio in each course. UMT maintains an excellent student-to- faculty ratio to assure all enrolled students to have online faculty’s attention and receive supports from UMT student service advisors.

• Professors: You lose the professorial contact with online courses, but instead gain a degree of individuality and communication. Professors that facilitate online courses are easily approachable and helpful, which is hard to find in large universities.

If online courses are for you, great. It’s okay if they’re not. Everyone has different needs and reasons for getting an education. If you’re looking to earn your degree fast, an online program is an alternative to sitting through four years of classes away from the work world.

UMT 2017 Graduates