Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market worth 1,132.3 M USD by 2022

Cloud Radio Access Network

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, August 9, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report, now available on ASDReports, "Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market by Technology (Centralization and Virtualization), Component (Solutions and Services), Deployment Venue, and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America) - Global forecast to 2022", The global C-RAN market size is expected to grow from USD 681.6 Million in 2017 to USD 1,132.3 Million by 2022, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. Rapid Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) and Operational Expenditure (OPEX) reduction, and 4G and 5G accessibility are the major factors driving the growth of the C-RAN market.

The consulting services segment is expected to be the largest contributor to the global C-RAN market during the forecast period.

Consulting services are used to provide an enhanced strategic outlook, improve performance efficiency, and transform enterprise business operations. Consulting services help in lowering risks, reducing complexities, and raising the Return on Investment (RoI). These services can be customized, are easily applicable, and deliver maximum product assurance.

The targeted outdoor urban areas deployment venue is expected to show a significant growth rate during the forecast period.

Targeted outdoor urban areas mainly comprise urban locations, which have large numbers of users. Such locations include crowded streets, traffic signals, and areas with a large number of residential or commercial buildings. In order to enhance the existing infrastructure (transforming from Long Term Evolution (LTE) to 5G) by reducing the CAPEX, the deployment of the centralization technology is a major step taken by telecom operators.

North America is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period.

North America has the most competitive and rapidly changing C-RAN market in the world. North America, among all the regions, has shown the maximum adoption of C-RAN solutions. Being one of the most technologically advanced regions in the world, North America is connected with complex networks across all industries in different verticals. The US and Canada are expected to extensively implement C-RAN solutions; North America is estimated to have the largest market share.

The C-RAN market report includes the competitive landscape, which presents the positioning of the 25 key C-RAN vendors, based on their product offerings and business strategies. Some of the major C-RAN vendors are Nokia Corporation (Finland), Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea), ZTE Corporation (China), Altiostar (US), Ericsson AB (Sweden), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), NEC Corporation (Japan), Fujitsu (Japan), Intel Corporation (US), Mavenir (US), and ASOCS Ltd. (Israel).

