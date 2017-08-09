Dairy Blends Market Worth 4.12 billion Usd growing at a CAGR of 9.5%By 2023

Dairy Blends -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis of Top Key Player Forecast To 2022

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Dairy Blends market is estimated at $2.18 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach $4.12 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2016 to 2023. Higher prices of traditional dairy commodities, wide-range of applications in industries and emerging economies creating huge opportunity for market are some key factors influencing the market growth. However, factors such as low awareness among consumers and consumer attitude toward dairy blends are hampering the market.

Amongst Application, Bakery segment acquired the largest market share during the forecast period. Rising health-consciousness is fueling the demand for low-calorie bakery products among consumers which is expected to drive the market for dairy blends as functional ingredients. By form, spreadable form segment held the largest market share. Spreadable form is widely used as an alternative for butter and margarine and this form has many applications in industries such as bakery, yogurt, ice cream, cheese & butter blends, infant formula, and feed. Asia-pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period which can be attributed to rising demand for dairy based products. In addition, the growth for the market in this region include growing disposable income, increasing demand from developing and populous countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India and the existence of a large-scale dairy sector in Australia & New Zealand.

Some of the key players in the market include

Abbott Nutrition, Advanced Food Products, Agri- Mark Inc., Agropur Ingredients, All American Foods, Inc., Anchor (Auckland, New Zealand), Bakels Edible Oils, Cape Food Ingredients (Tokai, South Africa), Cargill, Friesland Campina, Hormel Specialty Products, Lactopur, Landell Mills- sure, Pacificblends, SPX Flow (United Kingdom) and VIV Buisman (Netherlands, Europe).

Types Covered:

• Dairy as Carrier

• Dairy as Functional Ingredient

• Dairy/Non-Dairy Ingredients

• Dairy Mixtures

• Other Types

Forms Covered:

• Spreadable

• Powder

• Liquid

Packaging Covered:

• Bags

• Sachets

• Cans

• Bottles

• Boxes

• Other Packaging’s

Applications Covered:

• Infant Formula

• Dairy Products

• Chocolates (Fillings)

• Beverage

• Pharmaceutical Lactose

• Yogurt

• Confectionery

• Butter & Cheese Blends

• Feed

• Ice Cream

• Bakery

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

