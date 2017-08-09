Global Anomaly Detection Solution Market 2017 Size, Share, Status, Type and Application, Segmentation, Forecast by 2022

Anomaly Detection Solution Market

PUNE, INDIA, August 9, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anomaly Detection Solution Market:

Executive Summar

This report studies the global Anomaly Detection Solution market, analyzes and researches the Anomaly Detection Solution development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell Technologies, Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Guardian Analytics

Anodot, Ltd.

Happiest Minds

Gurucul

Niara, Inc.

Flowmon Networks

Wipro Limited

SAS Institute Inc.

Symantec Corporation

Trustwave Holdings, Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Logrhythm, Inc.

Splunk, Inc.

Trend Micro, Inc.

Greycortex S.R.O.

Securonix, Inc.

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, Anomaly Detection Solution can be split into

Network Behavior Anomaly Detection

User Behavior Anomaly Detection

Market segment by Application, Anomaly Detection Solution can be split into

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

Manufacturing

IT and Telecom

Others

