Global Medium Voltage Cables Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2022

Global Medium Voltage Cables Market is expected to grow from $39.32 billion in 2016 to reach $64.12 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 7.2%

PUNE, INDIA, August 9, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Summary

Global Medium Voltage Cables Market is expected to grow from $39.32 billion in 2016 to reach $64.12 billion by 2023 with a CAGR of 7.2%. Some of the driving factors like hasty growth in industrialization & urbanization, high production of renewable energy and rising government policies to expand the T&D systems are contributing for the market growth. However, less financial support and delay in intricate planning & authorization of projects are limiting the market. On the other hand, growing demand for power and wind policies in emerging countries is providing a significant opportunity for the market.

On the basis of installation, underground segment is anticipated to lead the market across the globe due to continuous restoration of medium voltage cables & accessories. Moreover, by geography, Asia Pacific region is witnessed to grow at a faster rate due to rising renewable power generation in this region.

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1631199-medium-voltage-cables-global-market-outlook-2017-2023

Some of the key players in Global Medium Voltage Cables Market include Hebei New Baofeng Wire & Cable Co., Ltd., Kabelwerk Eupen AG, Leoni AG, LS Cable & System Ltd., Nexans, NKT Cables, Brugg Group, Caledonian Cables Ltd., Dubai Cable Company Ltd., General Cable, Prysmian S.P.A, ABB Ltd., Top Cable, Bahra Advanced Cable Manufacture Co. Ltd. and Riyadh Cables Group of Companies.

End Users Covered:

• Renewables

o Solar

o Wind

• Infrastructure

o Commercial & Residential

o Transportation

• Industrial

o Cement & Manufacturing

o Chemicals & Petrochemicals

o Mining & Metals

o Utility

o Oil & Gas

o Others

Installations Covered:

• Overhead Cables & Accessories

o Fittings & Fixtures

o Conductors

o Other Overhead Cables & Accessories

• Submarine Cables & Accessories

o Cable Terminations

o XLPE Cables

o Cable Joints

o MI Cables

o Others

• Underground Cables & Accessories

o XLPE Cables

o MI Cables

o Cable Terminations

o Cable Joints

o Others

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

At any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/1631199-medium-voltage-cables-global-market-outlook-2017-2023

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Product Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

…..

8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies

9 Company Profiles

9.1 Hebei New Baofeng Wire & Cable Co., Ltd.

9.2 Kabelwerk Eupen AG

9.3 Leoni AG

9.4 LS Cable & System Ltd.

9.5 Nexans S.A.

9.6 NKT Cables

9.7 Brugg Group

9.8 Caledonian Cables Ltd.

9.9 Dubai Cable Company (Private) Ltd.

9.10 General Cable

9.11 Prysmian S.P.A

9.12 ABB Ltd.

9.13 Top Cable

9.14 Bahra Advanced Cable Manufacture Co. Ltd.

9.15 Riyadh Cables Group of Companies

Buy Now @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=five_user-USD&report_id=1631199

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Continued....