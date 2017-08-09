IBS Intelligence releases its latest market report on Blockchain Technology
An in-depth understanding of Blockchain as a technology & it's application in banking.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 9, 2017 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IBS Intelligence, the definitive source for independent news, research and analysis of financial technology markets, today announced the release of its latest report on “Blockchain Technology in Financial Services”. The report provides an in-depth understanding of Blockchain as a technology, as well as its application in the financial services space, specifically banking. The report provides CTOs and CIOs of banks with an understanding of the various use cases of Blockchain by banks across the world as well as the eco-system of companies providing a variety of services in this space.
Blockchain technology is being touted as the biggest development since the advent of the internet, and has become the latest buzz word in the financial services industry. Banks across the world are testing the viability of Blockchain with a view to improving efficiency and generating significant cost savings. This report includes a detailed analysis of the market, the applications, key drivers and challenges in the industry, as well as trends and developments globally, and by region. In addition to this, the report provides a detailed analysis of the ecosystem, key solution providers of Blockchain technology as well as successful case studies of Blockchain implementation in various banking processes/applications.
According to IBS Intelligence research, hundreds of Blockchain startups have mushroomed across the globe over the past couple of years, backed by financial services and venture capital funds. Investments into blockchain peaked at USD 488 Mn in 2015, before dropping marginally to USD 450 Mn in 2016. In terms of size, the blockchain market is expected to grow by 3x-5x to reach approximately USD 2.3 Billion by 2021. With more than 20 consortia already in place, it appears that blockchain technology is well placed for mass adoption in the near future.
About IBS Intelligence
Established in 1991, IBS Intelligence, a division of Cedar Management Consulting International LLC, is the definitive source of independent news, insights, and research relating to the global financial technology market. Its iconic publication IBS Journal is recognized world-wide with readership over 40+ countries. Its comprehensive range of Market Reports, Supplier & System Reports and Case Studies are driven by its independence and expertise. The annual IBS Sales League table is universally acknowledged as the barometer for international core banking systems sales activity. For more information, please visit www.ibsintelligence.com.
Abhijit Chakravarty
IBS Intelligence
917718868804
email us here