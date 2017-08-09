Global Solar Micro Inverter Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Global Solar Micro Inverter market is growing at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2016 to 2023

Global Solar Micro Inverter market is growing at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2016 to 2023. Increasing demand for solar power and usage of data analytics are the key factors driving the market growth. Whereas high initial investment required for installation is hampering the market growth. Among applications, residential applications held the largest market share owing to decrease in the cost of electricity bill. Urban consumers segment accounted for the highest market share because of increasing awareness among the consumers on solar power. North America accounted for the highest market share as adoption rate is high compared to other regions. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a higher CAGR and is anticipated to account for the highest market share during forecast period.

Some of the key players in the market include Alencon Systems, LLC, Altenergy Power System, Inc, Ampt, LLC, Array Power, Chilicon Power, LLC, Delta Energy Systems, Enphase Energy, i-Energy Co., Ltd, KACO New Energy, Inc, Petra Systems, Solantro, SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, Sparq Systems, SunPower Corporation and Tigo Energy.

Consumers Covered:

• Rural

• Urban

Connectivity Covered:

• Standalone

• On-grid

Applications Covered:

• Utility

• Residential

• Commercial

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Rest of the World

o Middle East

o Brazil

o Argentina

o South Africa

o Egypt

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario

…..

9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies

10 Company Profiling

10.1 Alencon Systems, LLC

10.2 Altenergy Power System, Inc

10.3 Ampt, LLC

10.4 Array Power

10.5 Chilicon Power, LLC

10.6 Delta Energy Systems

10.7 Enphase Energy

10.8 i-Energy Co., Ltd

10.9 KACO New Energy, Inc

10.10 Petra Systems

10.11 Solantro

10.12 SolarEdge Technologies, Inc

10.13 Sparq Systems

10.14 SunPower Corporation

10.15 Tigo Energy

What our report offers:

- Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

- Market share analysis of the top industry players

- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

- Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Continued....