Global Solar Micro Inverter Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

WiseGuy Market Research Report

Global Solar Micro Inverter market is growing at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2016 to 2023

Summary

Global Solar Micro Inverter market is growing at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2016 to 2023. Increasing demand for solar power and usage of data analytics are the key factors driving the market growth. Whereas high initial investment required for installation is hampering the market growth. Among applications, residential applications held the largest market share owing to decrease in the cost of electricity bill. Urban consumers segment accounted for the highest market share because of increasing awareness among the consumers on solar power. North America accounted for the highest market share as adoption rate is high compared to other regions. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a higher CAGR and is anticipated to account for the highest market share during forecast period.

Some of the key players in the market include Alencon Systems, LLC, Altenergy Power System, Inc, Ampt, LLC, Array Power, Chilicon Power, LLC, Delta Energy Systems, Enphase Energy, i-Energy Co., Ltd, KACO New Energy, Inc, Petra Systems, Solantro, SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, Sparq Systems, SunPower Corporation and Tigo Energy.

Consumers Covered: 
• Rural 
• Urban

Connectivity Covered: 
• Standalone 
• On-grid

Applications Covered: 
• Utility 
• Residential 
• Commercial

Regions Covered: 
• North America 
o US 
o Canada 
o Mexico 
• Europe 
o Germany 
o France 
o Italy 
o UK 
o Spain 
o Rest of Europe 
• Asia Pacific 
o Japan 
o China 
o India 
o Australia 
o New Zealand 
o Rest of Asia Pacific 
• Rest of the World 
o Middle East 
o Brazil 
o Argentina 
o South Africa 
o Egypt

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary 
2 Preface 
2.1 Abstract 
2.2 Stake Holders 
2.3 Research Scope 
2.4 Research Methodology 
2.4.1 Data Mining 
2.4.2 Data Analysis 
2.4.3 Data Validation 
2.4.4 Research Approach 
2.5 Research Sources 
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources 
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources 
2.5.3 Assumptions 

3 Market Trend Analysis 
3.1 Introduction 
3.2 Drivers 
3.3 Restraints 
3.4 Opportunities 
3.5 Threats 
3.6 Application Analysis 
3.7 Emerging Markets 
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario 

…..

9 Key Developments 
9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures 
9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers 
9.3 New Product Launch 
9.4 Expansions 
9.5 Other Key Strategies 

10 Company Profiling 
10.1 Alencon Systems, LLC 
10.2 Altenergy Power System, Inc 
10.3 Ampt, LLC 
10.4 Array Power 
10.5 Chilicon Power, LLC 
10.6 Delta Energy Systems 
10.7 Enphase Energy 
10.8 i-Energy Co., Ltd 
10.9 KACO New Energy, Inc 
10.10 Petra Systems 
10.11 Solantro 
10.12 SolarEdge Technologies, Inc 
10.13 Sparq Systems 
10.14 SunPower Corporation 
10.15 Tigo Energy 

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

